Cannabisnewsbreaks Branded Legacy Inc. (BLEG) Acquires All In Extracts LLC

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Branded Legacy (OTC: BLEG) , (soon to be known as Royal Enterprises Inc.), a burgeoning company in the pharmaceutical biotechnology sector, today announced its strategic acquisition of All In Extracts, a pioneering entity focused on medicinal ethnobotany. The milestone deal amplifies Branded Legacy's focus on innovation, expansion and collaborative growth within the biotech community.“As soon as I met with the All In team, I knew something great was in the making,” said Branded Legacy CEO David Oswald.“It is a rare enough thing to find a company motivated primarily by the positive impact they can make on society. We are extremely pleased that they saw the same in us. The balance between All In and our subsidiary Royal Biotek is uncanny, from production areas where one is weak and the other is strong, to marketing and branding abilities vs inventory on hand. We even have the perfect balance of equipment in our labs with little to no overlap: their lab is exactly what our next expansion would have been, and vice versa. This is the yin and yang of mergers.”

About Branded Legacy Inc.

Branded Legacy is a diversified holdings company focused on the biotech sector. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Branded Legacy specializes in the development and marketing of cutting-edge products and services. The company's diverse portfolio includes ventures in biotechnology, digital solutions and wellness products, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its customers. Branded Legacy's strategic approach to growth involves identifying and integrating promising businesses and technologies that align with its mission to deliver sustainable, high-quality products and services. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

