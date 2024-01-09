Mona & Frens Web3 Is A Joke, Comes To San Francisco January 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In collaboration with Boonoob, Canopy and Mediacy Global (media sponsor), Web3 is a Joke brings you the comedy roast event
Web3 is a Joke in San Francisco. The event will be hosted by founder Mona Shaikh, a seasoned comedian who has been featured on CNN, Forbes, and MSNBC. Mona and her team of comic entertainers present the epic comedy evening on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Canopy Jackson Square, 595 Pacific Ave 4th Floor, San Francisco, CA.
Web3 Is A Joke is a Web3 comedy roast show known for its laugh-learn-link style. The comedians present important learning topics of Web3 in a great comedy format. The impressive line-up of entertainers will deliver an unmatched comic experience while discussing the complex technical jargon of...
Read More>>
To know more, please visit
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire
(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CryptoCurrencyWire
New York, NY
212.994.9818 Office
...
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN09012024000224011066ID1107701395
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.