Canadian metals supply company Ucore Rare Metals Inc. recently announced completion of the third and final stage of its Demonstration Plant commissioning process for the separation of critical rare earth element (“REE”) metals used in various important technologies

The commissioning process is a key part of the company's demonstration of its proprietary RapidSX(TM) REE processing technology as it prepares for commercial production

Ucore is at the forefront of companies attempting to break China's virtual monopoly on REE production and separation processes by developing American-based supply chain solutions

The company will now focus on proving its RapidSX(TM) technology in response to U.S. and Canadian government-funded projects seeking a direct techno-economic comparison between conventional solvent extraction (“CSX”) and RapidSX(TM) Ucore will also begin work on building its commercial operation for REE separation using RapidSX(TM) in Louisiana this month

Strategic metals supply chain innovator

Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF)

recently completed the commissioning of its superior technology being put to the test for commercial use in separating heavy and light rare earth elements (HREEs, LREEs, or REEs) that are key ingredients in permanent magnets helping to drive modern computerized products.

Ucore has been racing to launch commercial REE separation production at its Louisiana facility to fill a vital unmet need for American-based supply operations that will ensure the flow of the components making up technologies used in a range of critical applications, from cell phones to...

