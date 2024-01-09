Miningnewsbreaks - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Executes MOU With Defense Metals

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) , a leading developer of rare earth element (“REE”) processing technology, announced the execution of a nonbinding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Defense Metals Corp. According to the announcement, the MOU defines an enhanced working relationship between the two companies as they collaborate to

explore opportunities as they move toward commercialization efforts for a North American rare earth element (“REE”) supply chain. One of the first projects entails Defense Metals shipping a mixed rare earth carbonate sample from its Wicheeda REE deposit to Ucore's RapidSX(TM) Commercialization and Demonstration Facility in Ontario. According to the announcement, the sample will be shipped for testing in the next few weeks. This sample was generated last year during hydrometallurgical piloting test work performed on concentrate produced by earlier flotation pilot plant testing of a 26-tonne bulk sample from Defense Metal's British-Columbia-based

Wicheeda Property.“The opportunity to align closer with Defense Metals is strategically important,” said Ucore Rare Metals chair and CEO Pat Ryan in the press release.“The MOU lays out the framework wherein Defense Metals' technically strong and readily accessible North American REE resource can be further processed and refined using Ucore's Canadian-founded technology, RapidSX. Receiving the sample mixed rare earth carbonate at our Kingston CDF will start the process of determining what may be possible between the companies as we collectively look to fuel the 21st-century energy transition.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced-technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in Louisiana, subsequent strategic metal complexes in Canada and Alaska, and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in southeast Alaska. To learn more about the company, visit



