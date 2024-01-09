ORIGIN WORLD Eternal Protocol “Absolute Privacy”

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) With LGNS tokens and stable coins as its core, the ORIGIN project is committed to establishing a global financial benchmark in the WEB3.0 virtual world to lead the evolution of future financial discourse. The vision of this project involves revolutionizing the close relationship between financial institutions and algorithmic stablecoins, and its implementation requires a thorough understanding of the integration of financial innovation and banking.







“Innovating Finance” is the central theme of“ORIGIN”, and its core lies in introducing an unprecedented algorithmic non-stable currency issuance protocol. This protocol uses advanced algorithmic technology and no longer relies on traditional monetary policy and central bank intervention to achieve currency stability and predictability. This innovation had far-reaching consequences for the banking industry, as it reshaped the typical model of currency issuance and reduced reliance on central banks.

“Power in Your Hands” represents the decentralized reserve contract built by“ORIGIN”, allowing each individual to issue stablecoins. This innovation broke the issuance monopoly of traditional and central banks and provided greater financial freedom to the public. Banks are no longer the only issuers, but everyone has the power to create digital currencies, thus promoting the decentralization and inclusion of finance.

“Absolute privacy” is the third pillar of“ORIGIN”. The project proposes the world's first privacy-anonymous stablecoin cross-chain interaction protocol. This innovation makes transactions more private in the blockchain and enhances the privacy protection of user data. The banking industry should also pay close attention to this development as it introduces higher privacy and security standards to combat growing digital financial threats.

“ORIGIN”'s ecosystem layout is divided into three different development stages, and each stage brings innovations in the financial field.

The first phase includes the treasury minting and issuance of algorithmic non-stable coins and excellent cross-chain protocols, laying a solid foundation for the entire ecosystem.

The second phase focuses on privacy-anonymous stablecoins, boundary breakthroughs, and novel lending products.

The final third phase will focus on innovations in gateway payment protocols, global payment acceptors and financial derivatives, providing more possibilities for the future of finance.