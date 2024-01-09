Qatar Chamber Organises 175 Activities, Hosts 70 Trade Delegations In 2023

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber reported that 2023 was rife with activities and achievements, especially following the successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement, the chamber emphasised that this success came after more than a decade of meticulous preparations at the state level, resulting in numerous benefits and advantages that significantly contributed to the progress of the national economy.

These achievements align with the country's commitment to realising Qatar National Vision 2030. The chamber also stated that members of the 2023-2028 board of directors were elected for the seventh session.

In 2023, the chamber continued its role in representing and protecting the interests of the private sector and communicating with state authorities. It sought to solve all the challenges that might hinder the private sector's role in the country's development process.

The chamber consistently supported and fostered the growth of various business sectors within the country, actively encouraging investment in Qatar and promoting the nation's economy, the investment climate, and the available opportunities for potential investors.

Similarly, the chamber's sectoral committees continued to network and engage with business owners and company representatives to listen to proposals and identify challenges faced by companies in each sector, working collaboratively to develop effective solutions.

Furthermore, the chamber strengthened its digital structure and developed programmes to modernise its services to the business community, as well as simplify policies for its members and its affiliated companies and institutions.

The chamber also noted that it continued to equip its new headquarters in Lusail Boulevard, indicating that the transfer to the new building“is expected to take place soon.”

In 2023, the chamber completed 92,529 electronic and non-electronic transactions, and issued 46,984 certificates of origin, including 40,879 electronic certificates and 6,105 non-electronic certificates.

It also issued five ATA carnets and 25 TIR carnets (Transports Internationaux Routiers or International Road Transport). The total number of Qatar Chamber members as of December 31, 2023, stood at 84,840, with 5,708 new affiliates joining.

Throughout 2023, the chamber organised and participated in 175 events and hosted 70 meetings for foreign delegations. These included 10 meetings with heads of state and delegations accompanied by heads of government, ministers, government officials, and representatives of international institutions and chambers of commerce from various countries. During these meetings, they discussed strengthening cooperation relations between Qatari businessmen and their counterparts in various countries of the world.

Additionally, the chamber participated in 26 external events, organised and took part in 15 forums and conferences, and signed memorandums of understanding with 10 counterpart entities and chambers of commerce.

Over the past year, the chamber organised seven joint Qatari business meetings and forums to bring together Qatari business owners and their foreign counterparts to discuss prospects for cooperation and partnership in trade and investment.

Moreover, the chamber convened three joint business council meetings between Qatari businessmen and their international counterparts, including the Qatari-Saudi Business Council, which was held on the sidelines of the Made in Qatar 2023 exhibition.

The chamber organised several training courses, including the 29th and 30th editions of the customs clearance programme for customs representatives and brokers, in cooperation with the General Authority of Customs with the participation of 95 attendees. It also held various training courses in the fields of anti-money laundering, as well as food handling, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, and other courses for the chamber's employees.

The chamber organised several exhibitions, the foremost of which is the 9th Made in Qatar exhibition, in co-operation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the event attracted 450 companies and factories. The chamber also inaugurated two editions of the Arabian Woman Exhibition, which saw broad participation from many Qatari businesswomen and entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the ICC Qatar held several events and webinars and announced the launch of the 'ICC Customs and Trade Facilitation Commission'. Furthermore, Sheikha Tamader al-Thani, the director of International Relations and Chamber Affairs at Qatar Chamber, and Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Qatar, was elected as World Chambers Federation (WCF) General Council Member for the 2023-2025 term.

Similarly, the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) recorded 41 arbitration cases and four conciliation requests and successfully facilitated five settlement processes. QICCA issued 27 arbitral awards, organised a series of seminars on arbitration, and actively participated in various local and international conferences.

Also, the chamber became a member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), which is the world's largest freight forwarders organisation. The chamber hosted the 39th General Assembly Meeting of the Islamic Chamber and the 63rd meeting of the Federation of GCC Chambers last year.

