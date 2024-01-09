Qatar Charity Increases Number Of Sponsored Orphans In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With the support of philanthropists in Qatar and under the 'Rofaqaa' initiative, Qatar Charity (QC) has succeeded in increasing the number of sponsored orphans in Bangladesh, a statement said Tuesday.

A total of 1,578 new orphan children were sponsored, bringing the total number of sponsored children to 4,668 orphans from various regions of Bangladesh, and QC is working to increase this number in the coming years.

QC also provides support to 300 teachers and needy families in Bangladesh by providing various assistance, bringing the total number of those sponsored to 4,968.

This step was greatly welcomed by the children and their families, as the sponsored orphans expressed their overwhelming happiness at receiving QC's sponsorship to meet their basic requirements, including education.

As part of its Rafaqa initiative, which cares for orphans around the world, in 2023, QC opened four orphanages in Bangladesh, each of which includes several facilities to provide an appropriate environment for their education and care, benefiting 800 orphan children. These homes were established in three different areas of the country, such as Gazipur, Meherpur, and Brahmanbaria.

MENAFN09012024000067011011ID1107701379