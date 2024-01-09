Lusail Stadium Set For AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opening Match

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The iconic Lusail Stadium is ready to welcome fans for the opening of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 on Friday. The opening match, kicking off at 7pm, will see defending champions and hosts Qatar meet Lebanon. Prior to the match, the opening ceremony will commence at 5pm.

A fan zone will be set up at the stadium, where fans can enjoy various cultural festivities, a statement said Tuesday. The fan zone will include live shows, gaming areas as well as food and beverage trucks. Fans will also be able to interact with the AFC Asian Cup 2023 mascot family - Saboog, Tmbki, Freha, Zkriti and Traeneh – who will be making special appearances.

Fans are advised to arrive early at the stadium. Gates will open five hours before kick-off. All tickets for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 are digital and can be presented as mobile tickets from any mobile device. Hayya is not required to enter stadiums. Volunteers and staff will be present across the venue to provide assistance.

Fans are also requested to cooperate with security personnel at all times. A list of prohibited items will be shared on the tournament's digital platforms.

Lusail Stadium can be easily reached by Doha Metro. Fans can take the Red Line to the Lusail metro station, from where the stadium is a 10-minute walk away.

For those arriving by car, a park and walk option is available. Fans are requested to follow the signage to locate the nearest car park. Karwa and ride-sharing apps are also available for drop-off and pick up at designated points, which are a 20-minute walk from the stadium. Residents of the area should expect some road closures around the venue.

Follow @Qatar2023 on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for tournament updates. Follow @Qatar2023Go on X for information related to transportation and up-to-the-minute updates on how to get to stadiums.

