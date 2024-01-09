Leading Brands Discuss How To Adapt To An Evolving Sustainability And Social Impact Landscape At Network Effect: Columbus

(MENAFN- 3BL) 3BL has traveled from city to city, bringing today's most influential corporate leaders and practitioners together for a morning of critical dialogue addressing a spectrum of sustainability and social impact issues with our Network Effect series.
To kick off the year we invite you to join us for Network Effect: Columbus on February 7th from 9 to 11:30 a.m. as we sit down with leading brands including Bath & Body Works, Pinterest, The Nature Conservancy , White Castle and more .
Take a peek at what's on the agenda:
Powering Change: Strategies for Decarbonization & Corporate Evolution
Discover the innovations that are driving decarbonization efforts and how companies are transforming their operations for a more sustainable future.
Fostering Resilient & Sustainable Supply Chains
Explore the power of corporate NGO partnerships, the implications of recent Ohio legislation, and more.
Drivers for Robust DEI & ESG Commitments in 2024
Gain insight into balancing corporate values, fostering an inclusive culture, and driving meaningful change in today's complex socio-political landscape.
Be part of the conversation and register today at no cost.
