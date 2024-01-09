8Th Annual AMD Day Of Service: Celebrating A Global Impact Of Good

MENAFN - 3BL) AMD volunteers in 17 countries came together to make a lasting impact in their communities during the 8th Annual AMD Day of Service, a company-wide celebration of community volunteerism.

“At AMD we solve the industry's biggest computing challenges and tough problems every day,” said Mark Fuselier, senior vice president of Technology and Product Engineering and AMD Foundation Board Member.“It is heartwarming to see AMD teams volunteering together to help our communities as a commitment to problem solving at the global humanitarian level.”

Activities included assembling STEM learning kits, building and donating computers, packaging meals, cleaning up green spaces and building homes. More than 4,700 AMDers participated by generously donating their time and money to help better the lives of others because together we advance_

