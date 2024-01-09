Sands China Launches Next Stage Of Development Of The Londoner Macao

(MENAFN- 3BL) Las Vegas Sands

As 2023 came to a close, Sands China has embarked on the next phase of its commitment to investing in Macao's development as a top global travel destination and supporting Sands' focus on ongoing property reinvestments to ensure its premier integrated resorts remain enticing and attractive to local, regional and international guests.

In November, Sands China kicked off the next round of transformations to The Londoner Macao® after holding its grand celebration in mid-2023 to culminate a two-year redesign of the company's original Sands® Cotai Central integrated resort.

Estimated at $1 billion in enhancements and additions, The Londoner Macao's upcoming enhancements include renovation and repositioning of the Sheraton and Conrad hotels, and introduction of new dining, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness offerings. Sands China expects these final upgrades to The Londoner Macao to be completed in early 2025, in time for Chinese New Year travel.

The current upgrading of the British-themed luxury destination comes shortly after the company celebrated the completion of Sands Cotai Central's $1.35 billion grand redesign into The Londoner Macao with the resort's official grand celebration in mid-2023.

Comprising five hotels, including The Londoner Hotel, Londoner Court, Conrad Macao, The St. Regis Macao and Sheraton Grand Macao, The Londoner Macao exemplifies English style, tradition and hospitality, and features an array of famous British landmarks including the architecture of the Palace of Westminster in London and a life-size replica of London's iconic Elizabeth Tower, popularly known as Big Ben, that chimes every hour.

Other resort highlights introduced at The Londoner Macao include:



An imposing façade modeled after the Palace of Westminster and Houses of Parliament that comes to life in the evenings with the Londoner Light and Sound Spectacular

A costumed“Changing of the Guard” performance inspired by the daily ceremony at Buckingham Palace

A glass-covered porte-cochère entrance, modeled after a similar feature at London's Victoria Station

The Crystal Palace atrium – a version of the Victorian design icon in glass, iron and marble with an intricate, 10-story-high ceiling A full-scale reproduction of the famed Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain with its Anteros Statue in London's Piccadilly Circus

The Londoner Macao also features three spas, four health clubs, more than 20 dining options, boutiques from 150 world-renowned brands, and state of-the-art conference facilities, including the new 6,000-seat The Londoner Arena. The integrated resort is seamlessly connected to Sands China's The Parisian® Macao, The Venetian® Macao and The Plaza® Macao.

“Sands China is excited about the next stage of The Londoner Macao's development, and we look forward to seeing visitors enjoy the culmination of the hard work that has gone into this project,” said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China.

The mid-2023 grand celebration of The Londoner Macao also marked the start of Sands China's new 10-year gaming concession in Macao. In kicking off the new era, the company reaffirmed its commitment to Macao, its people and its economy by pledging to invest $3.7 billion in the city over the next decade.

Sands China's contributions to ensuring Macao remains a great place to live, work and visit span supportive local business development initiatives and community engagement programs to aid the region in delivering social services, as well as promote Macao as a rich arts and cultural center.