GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA WRAPS 2023 WITH BIG WINS, ANNOUNCES NEW ORIGINAL PROGRAMS FOR LINEAR AND STREAMING IN Q1 24

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The success of Great American Media platforms in 2023 sets the stage for a major brand expansion in 2024. Great American Family entered the Christmas season by posting 12 consecutive months as TV's fastest growing linear channel and successfully wrapped up 2023 as one of the leaders in holiday programming. Great American Pure Flix, the company's streaming service that was rebranded in September 2023, also became a strong destination for viewers seeking to enjoy high quality Christmas content. Today, Great American Media announced new programs and genres of storytelling that create significant synergies and expansion across its media portfolio.

Great American Family announces the network's first-ever original series, "County Rescue," an action-adventure medical drama (five episodes), starring Julia Reilly ("Stranger Things"), Stacey Patino ("Keeping Up With the Joneses"), Percy Bell (Devotion), Tim Perez-Ross ("The Vampire Diaries"), Riley Hough (The Resident), Keller Fornes ("The Secrets She Keeps"), Angel Luis ("Law & Order"), Kristin Wollett (Random Tropical Paradise), and Brett Varvel (American Underdog) premieres on Great American Pure Flix, Fridays, beginning February 16 and on Great American Family, Saturdays, beginning February 17 (8 p.m. ET) .

In "County Rescue," Dani (Reilly) and the other EMTs in training are courageous, everyday heroes. But with only one opening for three trainees, Dani's faith in herself is tested each and every call. Dani believes her calling is to save lives. Now, she has to prove it.





Great American Family also announced a Q1 launch of the first of many mystery franchises , original movies centered on the lighter side of mysteries and whodunnits and starring fan favorites from the network's family of talent. The first installment in the mystery wheel will be announced later this week.





New original series set to premiere on Great American Pure Flix

include "Destination Heaven" and "Shadrach," as well as the season two return of "Going Home," which premiered Friday, January 5.





Great American Media also announced it will produce a record number of original movies across the company's services in 2024.







"We are continuing to build on the phenomenal growth of our media brand and are excited to now fully capitalize on the synergies now available with Sony and Great American Pure Flix. Our portfolio of content is a trusted source of family friendly and faith-based entertainment, and our 2023 results greatly exceeded our expectations," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "We are looking forward to having a positive impact on viewers and the entertainment business by creating quality content that can be enjoyed by the entire family."







Great American Media set a new company record, producing 21 original holiday movies for Great American Christmas in 2023 and launching the franchise's continuous Christmas programming earlier than any other network, continuing through New Year's Day with the exclusive cable television broadcast of the 135th Tournament of Roses Parade. The company will also continue to develop and produce specials that promote emotional connections, such as Great American Rescue Bowl with its mission to save pet lives through adoption, premiering Super Bowl Sunday, February 11.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Great American Faith & Living features lifestyle programming that celebrates family-friendly traditions every day and every season. Great American Media is also home to FAST (free ad-supporting streaming TV) channel Great American Adventures, which offers scripted and unscripted content highlighting themes including cooking and DIY, and Great American Community, a free direct-to-consumer streaming app featuring short-form original series hosted by well-known lifestyle experts.

Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

