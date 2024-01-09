Mynd Immersive Unveils The Great American Elderverse At CES 2024 With AT&T, HTC VIVE, And CTA Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First of its Kind Virtual Reality Initiative to Enrich Lives of Aging Adults in Over 500 Senior Care Communities Nationwide

Mynd Immersive , previously known as MyndVR, is proud to announce the launch of the Great American Elderverse at CES 2024. This groundbreaking national campaign, supported by collaborations with AT&T, HTC VIVE, and the CTA Foundation, is set to transform the lives of millions of older adults across the United States in the years to come. As a starting point, this initiative is intended to introduce Mynd Immersive's virtual reality (VR) therapeutics to over 500 underserved senior care communities, powered by VIVE's expanding product line, including

VIVE Flow, VIVE XR Elite, and VIVE Focus 3.



The Elderverse is a virtual destination filled with love, care, and compassion for older adults, with exercises and experiences to promote mental, physical, emotional, and cognitive health. In this unique digital world, seniors can explore Meditation Island, play Mynd games, or travel the world and beyond, all from the safety and comfort of their communities. Recent research from Stanford University has shown the cognitive benefits of VR for older adults and caregivers alike, with 57.9% of older adults feeling less isolated from the outside world after using

Mynd

and 81.5% of caregivers enjoying their interactions with residents more while using Mynd Immersive.

"Our elders have earned this technology. They have contributed so much to our society, and it's time to give back to them with the wonders of virtual reality, enhancing their lives in ways previously unimaginable," states Chris Brickler, CEO of Mynd Immersive. "By introducing this new world, we aim to provide meaningful experiences that honor their wisdom and bring new possibilities for joy, connection and fulfillment, key happiness indicators many Americans lack as they hit their 60s and upward."

"This philanthropic initiative is a testament to the power of technology in creating positive change in our communities, particularly for those who are most in need of innovative solutions to improve their quality of life," said Steve Ewell, Executive Director of the CTA Foundation. "We're thrilled to see The Great American Elderverse launch at CES 2024!"

"Our collaboration with Mynd Immersive in the Elderverse project aligns perfectly with our mission to connect people in meaningful ways," explained Joe Drygas, Head of AT&T Healthcare. "The power of 5G will help ensure that these transformative experiences are seamlessly delivered to enrich the lives of seniors."

Further bolstering this initiative, HTC VIVE is donating its lightweight, VIVE Flow immersive glasses to the participating communities. "Mynd Immersive and HTC VIVE share a common goal of improving quality of life for people through technology. We have been working together for several years to enhance the lives of the aging population with VR, and the Elderverse program is an exciting opportunity to reach even more communities," said Cher Wang, Co-founder and Chairwoman of HTC. "The VIVE Flow is perfect for an array of senior living settings because it was designed to be comfortable, compact and incredibly easy to use."

Join Us in Expanding the Elderverse. The Great American Elderverse has been made possible by generous donations from several family foundations. We invite other foundations and philanthropists to join us in this noble cause. Your support can help expand this initiative, bringing transformative VR experiences to even more senior care communities nationwide. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives and well-being of our elderly population.

For more information on how to contribute to the success of the Elderverse, please visit .

The Great American Elderverse represents a significant leap forward in the use of digital therapeutics and immersive content for the betterment of senior health and wellness.

