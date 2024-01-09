Honda Debuts New Global Honda 0 EV Series With Two New Concept Models

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



World premiere of two "Honda 0 (zero) Series" concept models, Saloon and Space-Hub at CES 2024

Honda will launch a Honda 0 Series model in North America based on the Saloon concept in 2026 New "H mark" represents Honda commitment to the next generation EVs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda today announced the "Honda 0 Series," a new global EV series launching

in 2026, represented by the world premiere of two concept models, Saloon and Space-Hub, at CES 2024. In 2026, Honda will introduce a model of the Honda 0

Series based on the Saloon concept in North America, followed by model introductions in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East and South America. More information is available at the Honda 0 Series Website:

.

The Saloon is the flagship concept model of the Honda 0 Series.

The Space-Hub was developed under the theme of“augmenting people's daily lives.”

Launching in 2026, the Honda 0 Series represents a new approach to the development of electrified vehicles.

Post this

Honda also debuted a new H mark logo that will be used exclusively for the next-generation EV models.

"The mobility we dream of is not an extension of the trend of 'thick, heavy, but smart' EVs," said Toshihiro Mibe, Global CEO of Honda. "We will create a completely new value from zero based on thin, light and wise as the foundation for our new Honda 0 EV series to further advance the joy and freedom of mobility to the next level."

Global Debut of Two EV Concept Models

Honda unveiled two electrified concept models at CES 2024: the Saloon and Space-Hub. Both models were developed using a new Honda electrification design and engineering approach that will debut with the introduction of the Honda 0 Series.

"We have gone back to basics and formulated the Honda 0 Series with a design for the new era," said Shinji Aoyama, Global EVP of Honda. "A bold and pure proportion that from the first glance is overwhelmingly different from other EVs to evoke a new perspective for people."

Saloon

The Saloon is the flagship concept model of the Honda 0 Series. Sitting on a dedicated EV platform, the Saloon delivers on the Honda "M/M*1" man maximum/machine minimum packaging concept with its low and wide exterior coupled with a surprisingly spacious interior. Sustainable materials are used throughout the exterior and interior. Inside, the instrument panel features a human-machine interface (HMI) that enables simple and intuitive operations. With excellent visibility and a sporty driving position, the Saloon promises to deliver an unparalleled experience that truly connects the driver with the vehicle.

In addition to the new exterior and interior design, the Saloon also debuts advancements of new steer-by-wire and motion control management systems. Leveraging the company's decades of expertise in robotics, the Saloon features posture control that will assist the driver in a variety of driving situations to realize the "joy of driving" in the EV era.

A production vehicle based on the Saloon concept is expected to come to the North American market in 2026.

Space-Hub

The Space-Hub was developed under the theme of "augmenting people's daily lives." Realizing a spacious cabin and excellent visibility based on the "Thin, Light, and Wise" development approach, the Space-Hub offers a flexible space that immediately accommodates a variety of passengers and becomes a "hub" that connects people to each other and the outside world.

New Honda "H" Mark for Electrified Vehicles

The current Honda "H mark" has a long history, dating back to 1981. In launching the next-generation EVs, Honda designed a new H mark, to express the company's determination to undergo a historic transformation as well as the ability to constantly pursue new challenges and advancements. This new design expression, which symbolizes two outstretched hands, represents Honda's commitment to expand the possibilities of mobility and continue to meet the needs of its customers. The new H mark will be applied on future Honda EV models, including the Honda 0 Series.

Introduction of New Honda 0 Series

In addition to the two concept models, the Saloon and Space-Hub, Honda announced the introduction of a new global EV series called Honda 0 Series. Symbolizing the company's bold new direction and taking a fresh approach to design and engineering ("starting from the beginning"), the first models will come to the North American market starting in 2026.

The Honda 0 Series represents a new approach to the development of electrified vehicles, outlined by three core principles: Thin, Light, and Wise. These principles counter the traditional constraints of battery electric vehicles while building on long standing Honda engineering philosophies like "M/M" man maximum/machine minimum. These principles will be reflected in key areas like the use of a dedicated "thin" EV platform that creates a low floor for aerodynamic performance and software-defined mobility products for a "wiser" and intelligent user experience.

Additionally, the Honda 0 Series will introduce new advancements in design, automated driving, connected technologies, performance, and battery efficiency.

Harmonious Artistic Design

Models in the series will feature a new design philosophy called "The Art of Resonance" which brings together the environment, society, and users in harmony. This includes the use of sustainable materials and evoking emotion through design.

Deployment of ADAS and Automated Driving Features

The Honda 0 Series will feature an ADAS (advanced driver-assistive system) that utilizes the technologies found with Honda SENSING Elite, which was first deployed in 2021 with the Honda Legend in Japan.

Additionally, in the second half of the 2020s, Honda 0 Series models will be equipped with the next generation in AD (automated driving) features, including availability on more affordable EV models to introduce AD systems at a wider scale.

The next generation AD system is being developed based on Honda's "human-centric" safety concept. It will feature advanced AI, sensing, recognition, and driver monitoring technologies to achieve more human-like, natural and high-precision risk predictions, making it possible to offer AD features people can feel safe and confident using. This advanced AD system will expand the application of some hands-off functions for use on both expressways and surface streets.



Connected Technologies

Honda is developing an original operating system for the Honda 0 Series models. Utilizing AI and driver data, the vehicle will learn the user's preferences as well as behaviors and tendencies while driving, allowing the vehicle to make

suggestions to enhance the ownership experience.

Moreover, the vehicle will provide information about the surrounding areas, and additional route guidance for the "last mile" to the destination, to help users after they arrive and leave their vehicle. The vehicle will continue to offer new value as it better understands user behavior. The more people use their vehicle, the more rewarding the ownership experience becomes, adding to the "fun of being connected".

Enhanced Aerodynamics Performance

Honda will utilize exclusive electrification and performance technologies to offer a sporty driving experience with the Honda 0 Series models. Leveraging years of motorsports experience, including Formula 1 racing, the models will feature advanced aerodynamic technologies that will bring a new level of performance for electrified vehicles.

New Level of Battery Efficiency

Based on decades of experience developing hybrid vehicles and other electrified products, Honda is focused on developing highly efficient electric vehicles. The Honda

0 Series models will feature e-Axles*2 which will allow for excellent power and efficiency along with lightweight packaging. The Honda 0 Series models will feature a high-density battery that will offer ample range while minimizing battery size.

To address concerns about "charging time" and "battery degradation," Honda 0 Series models will offer stress-free charging and battery performance that minimizes degradation over time. For the Honda 0 Series models launching in the late-2020s, fast-charging from 15% to 80% of battery capacity will be shortened to about 10-15 minutes. In the meantime, by applying battery system control technology, Honda is targeting to minimize the degradation of battery capacity to less than 10% after 10 years of use.

Additional details on the Honda CES 2024 announcements can be found here.

*1 The "man maximum, machine minimum" concept is a basic approach to Honda car design, an approach to increase the efficiency of the vehicle interior by maximizing space for people and minimizing the space required for mechanical components.

*2 A system that consists of a motor, inverter and gearbox, and converts electric power energy into driving force.

SOURCE Honda