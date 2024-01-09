(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies and Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to

The global market for quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) had reached around $17.1 billion in 2021, driven by significantly high demand for COVID-19 PCR tests.

As the pandemic subsided in late 2022, the PCR market is expected to attain the pre-pandemic level and value around $9.1 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach $12.6 billion and grow at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2028. Given the qPCR advantages over the endpoint PCR methods (higher sensitivity, specificity, speed, quantitative analysis, wider range of applications, etc.), the qPCR market is expected to grow rapidly in the next five years.

This research study analyzes the PCR market, offers revenue forecasts, assesses future trends, and provides strategic recommendations for the success of market participants. The scope of the study is global. This report estimates market data for 2022 (the base year) and forecasts for 2023 through 2028. Figures for 2023 are estimated, except where actual results are reported. This report includes forecasts by product type, technique, application, and region from 2023 through 2028.

PCR is a powerful molecular biology technique/tool. From diagnostics, research, and agriculture to forensics and environmental science, PCR techniques are an essential element in the arsenal of today's scientists. Although the fundamental concept of PCR has remained unchanged over the years, novel PCR methods/protocols have continued to advance. With the recent inclination toward genomic and biomarker research and development, demands for advanced PCR technologies to study nucleic acid samples in greater detail have increased significantly.

During the COVID-19 period (2020 to 2022), quantitative real-time reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) enabled widespread screening and rapid detection of the COVID-19 virus. Laboratories significantly expanded the installed equipment base and increased RT-qPCR testing capacity to meet the sharply increased demand.

Multiplex PCR is a rapidly growing market. This market is expected to reach $2.4 billion through 2028, at a CAGR of 9.6% through the forecast period. The advantages of multiplex PCR in terms of efficiency, cost-effectiveness, time-savings, and data quality make it a valuable tool in molecular biology, genetics, clinical diagnostics, and many other fields.

dPCR is the fastest-growing PCR technology. Prized for the highly precise standard curve-free absolute quantification, dPCR is rapidly gaining momentum in research and clinical laboratories for absolute quantification of viral load, nucleic acid standards, NGS libraries, and gene expression.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Market Outlook Highlights of the PCR Market

Chapter 3 Market Overview



Overview

Evolution of PCR

Principles of PCR

Instruments and Components of PCR

Instruments

Target DNA

Primers

Enzyme and Enzyme Concentration

Buffers

Magnesium Concentration

Deoxyribonucleoside Triphosphates

Traditional vs. Real-Time PCR

Design of Primers for PCR

Primer Selection

Primer Length

Melting Temperature

Specificity

G/C Content

3' End Sequence

PCR Quantification Methods

Absolute Quantification

Relative Quantification

Components of Quantitative PCR

DNA Binding Dyes

Probes in qPCR Controls for qPCR Experiments

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

COVID-19

Technology Advancements

Growing Demand in Clinical Diagnostics

Growth in Genomic and Biomarker Research

Robust Demand in Industrial Applications

Market Challenges

High Investment Cost

Lack of Trained Professionals

Technical Limitations and Competition from Alternative Technologies

Stringent Regulatory Landscape Key Factors, Impact on Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technique



Market Overview

Standard PCR (PCR)

Reverse Transcription PCR (RT-PCR)

Quantitative Real-Time PCR

Quantitative Real-Time PCR (qPCR)

Quantitative Real-Time Reverse Transcription PCR (RT-qPCR)

Multiplex PCR

Digital PCR (dPCR)

Other PCR Techniques

Nested

Touchdown

Hot-Start

Inverse PCR

Market Revenue by Technique

Quantitative Real-Time PCR (qPCR and RT-qPCR)

Standard PCR

Reverse Transcription PCR (RT-PCR)

Multiplex PCR

Digital PCR (dPCR) Other PCRs

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product



Market Overview

Global Market for PCR, by Product

Instruments

Market Overview

Market Revenue by Type

Market Revenue by Region

Reagents and Consumables

Market Overview

Market Revenue by Type

Market Revenue by Region

Software and Services

Market Overview

Market Revenue by Type Market Revenue by Region

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application



Overview

Basic Research Applications

Market Overview

Market Revenue by Region

Clinical Applications

Market Overview

Market Revenue by Region

Industrial Applications

Market Overview Market Revenue by Region

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region



Market Overview

Market Revenue, by Region

North America

Market Revenue, by Country

Europe

Market Revenue, by Country

Asia-Pacific

Market Revenue, by Country Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 9 ESG Development



Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in PCR Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key Environmental Issues

Industry ESG Performance Analysis Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Developments



Overview

Digital PCR

Multiplex PCR Syndromic Testing

Point-of-Care & Decentralization of PCR Testing

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Techniques (INAATs) PCR Automation

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis



Patents PubMed

Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence



Overview

Instruments

Reagents, Consumables, and Accessories

Leading players Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 13 Company Profiles



Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher

Eppendorf Se

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic

Merck Kgaa

Qiagen

Standard Biotools Inc.

Sysmex Inostics, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

