Heavy Rainfall Continues In Parts Of Tamil Nadu, IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall In Chennai In Next 24 Hours

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Tamil Nadu: Several parts of Tamil Nadu continued to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Due to the vigorous Northeast monsoon, rainfall occurred at many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas Read: Tamil Nadu transport workers declare indefinite bus strike from today. What are their demands?TN's Thoothukudi received heavy rainfall making low-lying areas of the city susceptible to waterlogging and flood-like situations state has been witnessing severe rainfall for the past three days resulting in waterlogged streets and heavy traffic jams in multiple cities.
Several cities declared school holidays due to the weather on Monday Read: Global Investors Meet: Tamil Nadu signs $4.4 billion investment deals with Tata Electronics, Pegatron, Hyundai MotorsIMD forecast for todayAccording to IMD's latest weather bulletin, maximum rainfall was reported in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts. The weather forecast agency has predicted light to moderate rain in many places over Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorms and lightning in one or two places on Tuesday.
Also Read: Global Investors Summit 2024: 'Barriers to exporting from China limited', says Raghuram RajanWhereas, some places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain today (Jan 9) and heavy rainfall at places over Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and The Nilgiris districts of Tamilnadu forecast for Wednesday, Jan 10For Wednesday, the weather agency has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places over South Tamil Nadu at one or two places over North Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places. A few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning. Tamil Nadu's Chennai is likely to witness moderate to light rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.
MENAFN09012024007365015876ID1107701327
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.