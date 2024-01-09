Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: Holiday Declared For UP Schools, Colleges On Jan 22 Liquor Shops To Stay Shut

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday gave instructions to declare a holiday in all educational institutions across the state on January 22, because of the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The CM has also said that liquor shops will remain closed in the state on the day the occasion as a \"national festival\", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that liquor shops in the state should be closed on that day.\"Considering the significance of the consecration ceremony of the eagerly awaited new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham, the CM has declared holiday in educational institutions on January 22,\" an official release issued here said, In preparation for the Pran Pratishta ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, the Uttar Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is gearing up to provide a comfortable and hassle-free ride for the devotees, said an official statement by the CMO the directives of CM Yogi, the Transport Department has initiated a plan in which taxi and tourist bus vehicles will be reserved as needed during the various programs organised in Ayodhya, said the official statement have been issued to taxi and tourist bus drivers to ensure the necessary reservations under different programs, said the statement adding that taxi and bus drivers have been instructed to practice safe driving, adhere to traffic rules, behave well with tourists, and wear uniforms mandatorily official statement further mentioned that instructions have also been given to drivers to abstain from any form of intoxication and chewing tobacco during this time, along with emphasizing the regular cleanliness of the vehicles department has also issued a warning against charging passengers more than the specified fare under any circumstances is noteworthy that the atmosphere across the country has become charged with anticipation for the consecration ceremony of Lord Rama, scheduled to take place in Ayodhya on January 22 light of this, the state government is making preparations to ensure smooth transportation arrangements while also prioritizing the convenience of the devotees during the program, said the official statement by the CMO implementation of the plan has been initiated by the Transport Department, added the official statement to Transport Commissioner, Chandra Bhushan Singh, taxi and bus drivers in Ayodhya are being sensitized through training on specified points to ensure their compliance. This includes instructing them on safe driving and adherence to traffic rules, improving their behaviour towards tourists, mandatory wearing of uniforms, abstaining from any form of intoxication and chewing tobacco, ensuring the cleanliness of vehicles, and not charging more than the specified fare under any circumstances further added that enforcement teams equipped with interceptor vehicles are deployed on all routes to assist tourists within a 200 km radius of Ayodhya. They address issues related to road safety, such as overloading, drunk driving, wrong-side driving, overcharging, enforcing dress codes for drivers, and adopting other measures for security awareness Transport Commissioner further said that help desks of the Transport Department are being set up for tourist assistance at all toll plazas between Lucknow and Ayodhya; Gorakhpur and Ayodhya; and Sultanpur and Ayodhya. Hoardings are being put up regarding road safety and traffic rules, while publicity is also being done through newspapers, publicity vans, digital banners, and all social media platforms to promote safe travel Chief Minister made it clear that any form of negligence would not be tolerated under any circumstances the tour of the Tent City developed by the Trust, Trust General Secretary, Champat Rai provided CM Yogi Adityanath with insights into the arrangements at Teerth Kshetra Puram Chief Minister visited various areas, including Mahant Avedyanath Ji Nagar, Omkar Bhave Nagar, and Vamdev Ji Maharaj Nagar, examining the preparations and emphasizing the utmost priority on cleanliness. He expressed the need for a cleanliness system akin to the one implemented during the Kumbh festival emphasized the need for raising the door frames slightly to prevent potential issues. In addition, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in women's and men's toilets, emphasizing the necessity for regular cleaning and the prevention of any form of mismanagement darshan and worship at Sankatmochan Hanumangarhi and Ramlala, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Kuber Tila, where he offered prayers to Jatayu ji. Subsequently, the Chief Minister inspected the Municipal Corporation Water Works Building in Beniganj Amaniganj, observing ongoing development works.*With agency inputs

MENAFN09012024007365015876ID1107701321