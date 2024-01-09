Send More Tourists, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Urges China After Indians Call For Boycott

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the ongoing calls by Indians to boycott tourism in the Maldives and instead explore domestic destinations, the President of the island nation Mohamed Muizzu urged China to increase efforts to attract more tourists to his country.

Also Read: India-Maldives row: 'Around 1,300 passengers fly to...', says Blue Star Air Travel ServicesDuring his five-day visit to China, President Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, termed Beijing as the island nation's \"closest\" ally. While emphasising the close alliance between Maldvies and China, Muizzu praised China as a key partner and urged it to increase investment.

\"China was our (Maldives') number one market pre-Covid, and it is my request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position,\" according to a readout posted on his official website Read: InsuranceDekho joins BoycottMaldives trend, stops issuance of travel insurance to Maldives amid diplomatic riftApart from showering praises on China, he also commended the transformative infrastructure projects initiated through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the Maldives speaking at the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian Province, Muizzu highlighted the significance of China as a vital ally and development collaborator. He specifically requested heightened efforts to regain China's position as the primary market for Maldivian tourism, citing China's prior status as the leading source of tourists before the COVID-19 pandemic Read: 'Lack of confidence among certain Indian politicians', say Chinese analysts amid India-Maldives tensionMaldives-China sign USD 50 million projects for tourismDuring his visit, the Maldives' president signed a USD 50 million project with China to develop an integrated tourism zone in the Indian Ocean island, reported PTI citing local media reports project is another indication of increasing proximity between the two nations, signifying collaborative efforts between the two. On the other hand, relations between India and the Maldives are weakening day by day. The Indian boycott campaign against Maldives tourism began after a Maldives minister made derogatory comments about PM Modi after he visited Lakshadweep. This incident led to cancellations of reservations by Indian tourists Maldives government has taken steps to address the situation by suspending three deputy ministers responsible for the derogatory social media posts and receiving strong condemnation from the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) against such comments. However, the rampant boycott campaign against the Maldives has led to a significant number of cancellations by Indians.

