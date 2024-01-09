USA-Awards.Com Launches: A Unique, Free Entry Platform For Companies Of All Sizes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) USA Awards revolutionizes business accolades with free entry, eliminating cost barriers.

Delray Beach. FL, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



A new business awards platform, USA Awards , has launched with a unique model, aiming to redefine the industry. Primarily, entry to all sectors and state awards with USA Awards is completely free, being mostly subsidised by sponsorship. For each category, one winner and two finalists are chosen by a panel of judges from a variety of business disciplines.

Winners pay an Award Acceptance Fee, covering the cost of the comprehensive publicity package provided. This includes press releases, features in Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider, Digital Journal and over 400 outlets. The publicity package also comprises social marketing, blog articles, video interviews, content marketing and case studies to offer massive value to entrants.

This novel 'digital first' platform means there are no expensive ceremonies to attend – and the zero-cost entry removes many of the cost-risks associated with traditional business awards, allowing businesses of any size to compete on a level playing field for accolades.

The free-to-enter system is new to the USA, however USA Awards is pioneered by the same team already seeing great success with the approach in the UK. Their UK platform - Business Awards UK - has seen over 5,000 category entries on behalf of over 900 companies across dozens of sectors throughout 2023. Press releases, social media marketing, articles and video interviews were also produced to help winners capitalize on their awards.

Having rapidly grown into a leading UK business awards platform, expansion to the USA was an inevitable next-step. According to Google Trends data, interest in business awards in the USA has increased to an all-time high in 2022 and 2023, beating 2019 and pre-COVID search volume on Google Search, and showing incredible promise for 2024.

Headquartered in the UK and Florida, USA Awards has already begun receiving entries, launching with the USA Real Estate Awards, and the USA Auto Sales Awards, and seven other sectors. More award sectors are launching soon, along with the USA Regional Awards.

USA Awards and Business Awards UK Directors Mark Byrne and Daniel Trindade had the following to say about the launch of their awards platform in the US:

"This is an exciting time for our company. Our platform has assisted hundreds of solo entrepreneurs, startups and established companies, who have gained recognition in their field, and can capitalize on being an 'Award-Winning' individual, brand or company. We've heard from numerous winners how this impacts positively and exponentially on their business, and that truly is what we're most proud of as a team." - Mark Byrne, Director

"The USA Awards offer incredible potential for entrants in the numerous national and regional state awards we're rolling out in 2024. Our free entry and 'digital first' model truly set us apart from our competitors, alongside an extremely valuable, comprehensive publicity package. Essentially, companies – large and small – are able to compete on an equal footing, and gain recognition in their industry for the first time with zero risk. We've proven it works, and now we are proud to be able to expand this model throughout the United States.” - Daniel Trindade, Director

To find out more about USA Awards or Business Awards UK, please use the contact details below.

Company Name: USA Awards

Website URL:

Contact Person: Dan Marsh – Content Marketing Manager

Email : ...

Contact : +1 321 710 9132

City: Delray Beach

State : Florida

Country: USA