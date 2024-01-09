What An 'India Club' Means For The Country's Shipping Industry

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "India plans to set up its own protection and indemnity (P&l) entity-the India Club-for providing insurance to ships operating in Indian coasts and waterways. Currently, the shipping industry relies on global firms for insurance. Mint explains the significance:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.