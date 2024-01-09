               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

What An 'India Club' Means For The Country's Shipping Industry


1/9/2024 2:01:30 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India plans to set up its own protection and indemnity (P&l) entity-the India Club-for providing insurance to ships operating in Indian coasts and waterways. Currently, the shipping industry relies on global firms for insurance. Mint explains the significance:

MENAFN09012024007365015876ID1107701306

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search