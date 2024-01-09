Voices For Excellence Health Education Initiative Wins A Global Excellence Award In Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dr. Michael T. Conner Ed.D. leads the Voices for Excellence Health Education Initiative as it accepts a Global Excellence Award in Dubai.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Voices for Excellence Health Education Initiative, led by renowned educator and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, Dr. Michael T. Conner has been honored with the prestigious Global Excellence Award in Dubai. This recognition highlights the initiative's significant impact on improving learning environments and addressing educational disparities. Voices for Excellence is an innovative program dedicated to enhancing health and educational equity.This exceptional health education initiative has been at the forefront of transforming education by focusing on health as a crucial component of academic success. The program emphasizes transformative frameworks that position students to learn in non-linear formats and supports other important initiatives including clean air in schools and bridging the continued education gaps left after the COVID-19 pandemic.Dr. Conner, a champion of health in education, has been instrumental in perpetuating the message and goals of Voices for Excellence."We have tasked ourselves with creating a healthier, more equitable learning environment for all students,” said Dr. Conner.“This award is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work towards making a tangible difference in the educational landscape on a global scale.”Voices for Excellence is a groundbreaking podcast and platform for action focused on bridging the access and equity gaps in education through health-focused interventions. Its innovative approach has garnered attention and accolades from educational and health communities worldwide. To date, Voices for Excellence initiatives have studied health issues in American school systems and other areas of the globe to determine how health affects absenteeism, cognition, and performance.Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D. , a distinguished educator and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, is dedicated to eliminating biases in statistical models. He holds a B.A. in elementary education from Lasell University, pursued advanced studies at the University of Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State University, and earned his Ed.D. from Cambridge College. Dr. Conner also holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics from Harvard University and an Advanced Certificate in Management, Innovation, and Technology from MIT.For more news and information on Michael Conner, Ed. D., please visit his LinkedIn profile.

Media Relations

Agile Evolutionary Group

email us here