Lakshadweep to Goa-7 Pet-friendly beaches in India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India has numerous gorgeous pet-friendly beaches where you can enjoy the sun, sand, and sea with your four-legged friends. The following are seven pet-friendly beaches in India.
Here are seven pet-friendly beaches in India.
Known for its hippie vibe, Arambol Beach in North Goa is pet-friendly and offers a relaxed atmosphere. Dogs often play and run around with their owners.
Certain sections of Kovalam Beach in Thiruvananthapuram are pet-friendly. It's a beautiful beach destination that welcomes well-behaved pets.
Radhanagar Beach, although isolated, is pet-friendly and offers pristine white sands and clear waters, making it a fantastic place for a peaceful outing with your pet.
Versova Beach has gained popularity as a pet-friendly spot, especially during certain hours. It offers a relaxing environment for dog owners and their pets.
Some Beaches in Lakshadweep are pet-friendly and offer a serene atmosphere. It's a great place to spend time with your dog by the sea.
Some of the quieter sections of Gokarna Beach are pet-friendly, allowing you to enjoy the stunning coastline with your dog.
Marina Beach is one of the longest urban beaches in the world and is pet-friendly during specific hours. It's an excellent spot for a leisurely stroll or playtime with your dog.
MENAFN09012024007385015968ID1107701294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.