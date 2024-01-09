Lakshadweep to Goa-7 Pet-friendly beaches in India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India has numerous gorgeous pet-friendly beaches where you can enjoy the sun, sand, and sea with your four-legged friends. The following are seven pet-friendly beaches in India.

Known for its hippie vibe, Arambol Beach in North Goa is pet-friendly and offers a relaxed atmosphere. Dogs often play and run around with their owners.



Certain sections of Kovalam Beach in Thiruvananthapuram are pet-friendly. It's a beautiful beach destination that welcomes well-behaved pets.

Radhanagar Beach, although isolated, is pet-friendly and offers pristine white sands and clear waters, making it a fantastic place for a peaceful outing with your pet.

Versova Beach has gained popularity as a pet-friendly spot, especially during certain hours. It offers a relaxing environment for dog owners and their pets.

Some Beaches in Lakshadweep are pet-friendly and offer a serene atmosphere. It's a great place to spend time with your dog by the sea.

Some of the quieter sections of Gokarna Beach are pet-friendly, allowing you to enjoy the stunning coastline with your dog.

Marina Beach is one of the longest urban beaches in the world and is pet-friendly during specific hours. It's an excellent spot for a leisurely stroll or playtime with your dog.