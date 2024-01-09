Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-7 Popular Dog Breeds in 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In India, several dog breeds are beloved and popular among pet owners. Here are seven of the most favoured dog breeds in the country

Shih Tzus are small, affectionate dogs with luxurious coats. They have a friendly and outgoing personality, making them great companions for families and apartment living.

Pugs are small, affectionate dogs with a charming and playful personality. They are known for their wrinkled face, expressive eyes, and caring nature.

Labradors are one of the most popular breeds in India. They are intelligent, loyal, and excellent family pets, often used as therapy and assistance dogs.

Like Labradors, Golden Retrievers are gentle, affectionate, and great with families and children. They are intelligent, trainable, and known for their friendly disposition.

Renowned for their loyalty, intelligence, and versatility, German Shepherds are often used as police and military dogs.



Beagles are small to medium-sized dogs known for their curious and friendly nature. They are playful, energetic, and social dogs, making them good family companions.

Boxers are energetic, playful, and friendly dogs. They are great with families and have a playful personality, often remaining puppy-like even as they grow older.