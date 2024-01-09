'Makes Me Fear My Birthday', Yash Grieves After 3 Fans Die Of Electrocution While Preparing For His Birthday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'KGF' star Yash met with the families of three fans who died while preparing for his birthday. The death of the men made the actor highly upset and he sent out a statement requesting his fans not to risk their lives and be very careful with whatever they do. The Kannada actor spoke with the media and admitted that such incidences have made him afraid of his birthday. "Wishing me truly from wherever you are is the nicest gesture for me. Tragic situations like this make me fearful of my birthday. "This is not how you show fandom," he stated.

Yash's statement

"Please don't express your affection like this. I would like to request you all. Do not hang banners, go on bike chases, or take risky pictures; my goal is for all of my audience and admirers to progress in life alongside me. If you are a true fan of mine, then work hard, devote your life to yourself, and be happy and successful. You are the ones who mean everything to your families; aim to make them proud," he continued.

Also read:

'Aquaman 2' star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet file for divorce after two year split, read statement

"I don't like to show my popularity by displaying the adoration of my followers. I will always keep displaying to a minimum, even if my followers are upset. However, my objective is not to disappoint anyone. If you respect me, you must first take responsibility. Parents are waiting for you at home. It is not about providing monetary assistance, but we cannot bring back the deceased," Yash stated.

Yash's birthday

Yash turned 38 on Tuesday, January 8. To commemorate his birthday, a group of fans were creating a 25-foot cutout of the actor. However, three fans died from electrocution during the procedure, making Yash's birthday this year a sorrowful occasion. On Monday, it was reported that Yash visited Karnataka's Gadag district.