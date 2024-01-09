'I Do Not Feel Threatened By These Protests...' Kerala Governor On LDF Protests In Idukki

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday (Jan 9) inaugurated the Karunya Family Welfare Scheme of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi in Thodupuzha amidst protests by DYFI, SFI and Youth Front (M). During the traders' event, Governor Khan said, "At the age of thirty-five, I left the Union Cabinet. There were five attempts on my life between 1985 and 1990. I had an iron rod struck to my head in 1990. I am currently 72 years old and living on borrowed time. The blockades and protests do not intimidate me. According to Khan, using force and threats is contrary to democracy."

He stated that he has a constitutional duty to carry out his responsibilities and that he cannot allow his ego or status to get in the way of doing so.

"Some things are uncompromising, and those are... To

further the interests of specific members of a given political regime, laws and regulations could not be prohibited."

The governor declared to the cheering crowd that "the interest of the common man in Kerala will be uppermost priority as I discharge my duties.

"Governor Khan said that the philanthropic work of traders is exemplary. The central government is implementing many schemes to help traders and businessmen. As a part of it, the schemes implemented by the state government are considered to be helpful to the traders. The attitude of the traders that not only making a profit but also charity is a responsibility is exemplary. No matter how much power there is, the law is above it. Although they are people elected by the people, they have no authority to break the law.

The people greeted the governor with handshakes and small talk as he left the Merchant Trust Hall, the venue of the event. SFI activists were demonstrating against the governor at this time while displaying black flags and banners from a distance.

