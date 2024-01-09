PCB To Parts Ways With Mickey Arthur Over Contract Clause Discrepancy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mickey Arthur, along with two other coaches, has been removed from their positions by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after a supposed absence of an NCA (National Cricket Academy) 'clause' in their contracts. The trio, who were integral to the Pakistan team management during the Asia Cup and World Cup, opted for vacations upon their return to Lahore from India, only to be informed that their services were no longer required.

The decision to part ways comes on the heels of the national team's lackluster performance, including a disappointing World Cup campaign. PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf and chief operating officer Salman Naseer are set to negotiate a final settlement with the departing coaches.

Initially informed that they would be assigned to the National Cricket Academy, working alongside the newly appointed director, Mohammad Hafeez, the coaches were later found to lack a contractual obligation to make such a transition permanently. Subsequently, Mickey Arthur, currently with Derbyshire, and the others, have reached an amicable agreement with the PCB to terminate their contracts.

The board will compensate the trio with several months' salaries. Additionally, Andrew Puttick, the batting coach, had already informed the PCB about his new assignment with Afghanistan before accepting the contract. Similarly, Grant Bradburn has notified the PCB that Glamorgan, an English county, is interested in hiring him as their head coach.

The Pakistan team's recent 3-0 whitewash in Australia, despite the inclusion of a new team director and coaches, further fueled the decision. Notably, Arthur, Puttick, and Bradburn were appointed by the PCB during the tenure of the previous chairman of the cricket management committee, Najam Sethi, in April-May last year.

