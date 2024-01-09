'Bigg Boss 17': Mannara Chopra Calls Vicky Jain Hypocrite After He Nominates Her, Indulge In Ugly Fight

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' has become increasingly exciting with each passing day. From the brawl between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to the slapping issue involving Abhishek Kumar, the show has kept viewers entertained. Well, the makers have released a new promo in which Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain clash after the latter nominated her to be out of the show. Mannara feels upset by his actions.

Promo video

In the video, Vicky Jain unexpectedly nominates Mannara and fellow contestant Munawar is seen making fun of her. Mannara is seen screaming at Vicky Jain and stating, "Yeh hypocrisy hai. Apne convenience ke liye friends banate hai." Vicky did not remain mute and began arguing. Ankita Lokhande interfered after seeing both of them arguing. The promotion has generated a lot of excitement among supporters. Mannara had previously been blamed for Ankita and Vicky's argument.

Parents week on 'Bigg Boss 17'

Previously, a promotional video showed Ankita Lokhande unhappy with her mother-in-law. Vicky's mother expressed her anger in a video posted on X, about Ankita kicking her son in one of the episodes. "The day you kicked Vicky, I immediately contacted your mother. I questioned her, 'Did you also kick your husband like this?'" This did not sit well with Ankita.

Meanwhile, Vicky's mother bonded with the other Bigg Boss 17 housemates. She recalled her last participation on the show, which went viral, and stated that the episode generated so much buzz that rumors circulated that she may enter the competition as a wild card entry.