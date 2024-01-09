Bengaluru: Peenya Flyover To Undergo Load Testing; Check Traffic Advisory And Alternative Routes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials have communicated that the flyover will be temporarily closed during this period. This closure is expected to impact the Tumkur road, leading to an anticipated heavy traffic jam for the three days of load testing.

The load testing process involves using heavy-loaded vehicles to assess the strength and durability of the flyover structure. Recognizing the potential inconvenience this may cause to the public, the Bengaluru Traffic Department, led by Joint Commissioner MN Anucheth, has put forth alternative routes and arrangements.

During the three-day closure, motorists are urged to use the service road to avoid congestion. Additionally, specific alternative routes have been outlined for vehicles traveling between Nelamangala and Bengaluru city, as well as those moving from CMTI Junction towards Nelamangala Road.

The public is earnestly requested to cooperate with traffic authorities during this period and make use of the designated alternative routes. These measures are put in place to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of commuters.

It's worth noting that this closure follows earlier repair work in 2020, during which the flyover was completely closed for several months. Subsequent cable installation allowed for the passage of small vehicles, marking a significant step in the ongoing maintenance and improvement of the Peenya Flyover.

As the region braces for the upcoming load testing, NHAI officials assure the public that these efforts are essential for the long-term safety and functionality of the flyover.

