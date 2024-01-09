Canada, UK, Ukraine Take Iran To U.N For Downing Boeing 737-800 Flight That Killed 176 Innocent Passengers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Iranian regime has been taken to the U.N. by Canada, the UK, Ukraine, and Sweden for falsely killing 176 passengers on board the Ukraine International Airlines. On January 8, 2020, the Iranian military shot down the Boeing 737-800 aircraft minutes after it took off from Tehran.



Three days post the tragic aircraft downing, Iran accepted its mistake of wrongly striking down the civilian aircraft through surface-to-air missiles. The Kyiv-bound flight majorly had Canadians and Iranians on board but there were also a few British, Ukrainian, and Swedish passengers. Despite Iran taking the responsibility of downing the aircraft, it has still not contributed to reprimands.

Also Read: Israel begins less intense war phase after pressure from the U.S. to scale down advances in Gaza

Hence, Canada, the UK, Ukraine, and Sweden four years after the crash have filed a complaint against Iran in the United Nations Civil Aviation Agency. In a joint statement by the four countries, they held Iran responsible for the killing of 176 passengers and also demanded action against Iran for breaching International legal obligations.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in the complaint filing said,“an important step in our commitment to ensuring that the families of the victims impacted by this tragedy get the justice they deserve.” The United Nations Civil Aviation Agency has taken note of the development but did not respond to queries from the press on Monday.

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and Britain said in a statement,“For four years now, Iran has refused to take full legal responsibility for the downing of Flight PS752 despite our numerous attempts to engage in negotiations on this matter.”

Iran in its explanation of the incident cited that its military has mistakenly downed the civilian aircraft as escalations with the U.S. were at its peak at that time. Just days prior to the civilian aircraft incident, Iran's major general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone shot.