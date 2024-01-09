Bengaluru: Suchana Seth Attempted Suicide After 'Murdering' Her 4-Year-Old Son In Goa Apartment

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Tuesday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bengaluru-based start-up The Mindful AI Lab, Suchana Seth, was apprehended for reportedly murdering her four-year-old son at a hotel in Goa. The police revealed that 39-year-old, now in 6 days of police custody, attempted to take her own life after committing the heinous crime. She was apprehended in Karnataka's Chitradurga district while attempting to flee in a cab, with her son's body concealed in a bag. Initial investigations indicate that Seth, after smothering her son, tried to end her own life by cutting her left wrist with a sharp object.

"The blood stains that were found on a towel in the service apartment were due to the slashing of her wrist," a senior police official said.

The motive for the horrific murder of the child has not been determined. However, Seth informed the police that she and her husband were estranged, and their divorce proceedings were currently in progress.

Following the killing of her son, Seth placed his body in a bag and departed for Bengaluru in a taxi on Monday. The crime was brought to light when the housekeeping staff of the apartment went to clean the room she had occupied and discovered bloodstains on a towel. The management of the service apartment alerted the Calangute police. A police inspector contacted the taxi driver en route to Bengaluru, who had reached Chitradurga district in Karnataka, instructing him to bring the accused to the nearest police station.

As per information from Seth's LinkedIn profile, she serves as the CEO of Mindful AI Lab, a startup, and was recognized among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021'.

Seth is facing charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), in addition to being booked under the Goa Children's Act, as confirmed by an official.

According to Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan, Seth, originally from West Bengal, resides in Bengaluru, while her husband, a native of Kerala, is presently in Jakarta, Indonesia. He has been informed about the incident, Valsan stated.

"The body of the 4-year-old boy has been shifted to a hospital in Aimangala. After the postmortem of the body, it will be handed over to Goa Police," said Kumar Naik, health inspector at Hiriyur government hospital in Karnataka's Chitradurga district.