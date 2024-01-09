(MENAFN- PR Newswire) bebe Announces Collaboration with Ciara for Capsule Collection Fall'24

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bebe is partnering with the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and fashionista Ciara to create the bebe x Ciara capsule collection for Fall '24. Serving as Creative Director, Ciara will blend her unique, tomboy-chic style with bebe's unapologetically seductive, ever evolving fashion for an innovative collection with a focus on self-expression.

Top Left & Bottom Right: Ciara- Credit Courtesy of Beauty Marks Entertainment, Top Right & Bottom Left: bebe -Credit Lauren Loncar Photography Holiday 2023

Ciara will be the face of the campaign which will launch throughout the US on social, out of home, and in print. It's an opportunity for Ciara to infuse her oft-imitated, never-replicated style into the collection and showcase statement-making looks. The collection will include deliveries for both Fall and Holiday and will expand across all bebe's key categories including dresses, denim, sportswear and accessories (hats, handbags, footwear, eyewear) and more.

"Growing up the bebe brand was iconic! My vision as Creative Director

is to mix my own personal style elements of girl next door with tomboy, glam, and edge with a nod to the 90's. I want this collection to allow women to style it their way and feel confident on their terms," says Ciara.

bebe is a brand that has always celebrated bold, sophisticated elegance and is designed for the woman that wants to make a statement. The bebe customer knows what she likes and seeks that pop of edge and glamour in her wardrobe. Partnering with style icon Ciara, is a natural evolution for bebe, as she is widely recognized for her distinctive sense of style with just the right amount of eye-catching drama, while out and about or on the stage.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ciara to the bebe family. Her unique and bold fashion sense makes her a perfect partner for the bebe brand, and we look forward to bringing her creative vision to life for our diverse, global audience," says Joseph Gabbay, CEO, Bluestar Alliance.

Ralph Gindi, COO, Bluestar Alliance says, "Ciara is a true original whose style is a perfect reflection of what bebe is all about – sexy, bold confidence. The capsule will bring to life Ciara's love of fashion and accessories. It will give our loyal customers a way to personalize their statement-making looks for fall and holiday in 2024. We are in discussions for an exclusive launch with a select retailer."

ABOUT bebe:

Founded in 1976, bebe is the go-to destination for chic, contemporary fashion. The brand evokes a mindset-an attitude, not an age. It's a true original, always defining fashion's next stride forward. The bebe brand remains true to its DNA offering bold, sexy and glamourous style for the ever-evolving fashion enthusiast. The collections bring a touch of glam to everyday style with the use of vibrant colors, pattern and texture mixes and attention to details including crystal embellishments, embroidery and more. bebe is all about bold statement making fashion that embraces self-expression, individuality, and creativity for a sensual and sophisticated lifestyle.

ABOUT CIARA:

Ciara is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Over her nearly twenty-year career, she has sold over 23 million records and 22 million singles worldwide, including chart-topping hits "Goodies," "Ride," "Oh," "1, 2 Step," "I Bet,"

"Level Up" and "How We Roll." Ciara is not only known for her vocal talent and dance moves, but she has starred in both film and television roles. Ciara is the founder and CEO of Beauty Marks Entertainment (BME), a company at the vanguard of the fast-changing music industry. With a business model built on fully supporting the artist, the female-led enterprise places Ciara at the forefront of forward-thinking entertainers taking an entrepreneurial approach to their careers. To that end, the company positions music at the intersection of Ciara's other passions: film, fashion, philanthropy, and technology.

In keeping with her entrepreneurial spirit, Ciara is the co-owner of Ten To One rum and recently launched her skincare line OAM (On A Mission) which provides clinical level results through vitamin C. As part of her ongoing philanthropy work, Ciara sits on the board of the Why Not You Foundation, a charity launched by her husband Russell Wilson dedicated to empowering youth to lead with a 'why not you' attitude. Most recently they became New York Times Bestselling authors with the release of their first children's book "Why Not You" (Random House) which was inspired by the work they do through their foundation.

ABOUT BLUESTAR ALLIANCE, LLC

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar Alliance owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market with a heavy emphasis on department store retail brands. Brands within the portfolio include

Hurley, Scotch & Soda,

bebe, Eli Tahari, Kensie, Justice, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry, Brookstone, Joan Vass and Limited Too.

The firm's investment mandate is to identify and purchase consumer brand companies where it can leverage the brand equity and expand its current categories to a broader consumer base. To facilitate the overall strategy, Bluestar Alliance relies on their branding and marketing knowledge, extensive relationships with retail management, strategic partnerships, and brand licensing manufacturing entities. Each brand is uniquely positioned to maintain brand heritage and equity, considering new categories and current tiers of distribution.



Bluestar Alliance's current network of international and domestic partners offers the opportunity to take a niche brand to a visible worldwide lifestyle brand. The current portfolio of brands manages more than 300 licensees who distribute product throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and India.



