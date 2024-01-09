Diversity Resolutions Start 2024 On Positive Note

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diversity Resolutions Micro Challenge 2024

The diversity resolutions micro challenge, by Culture Coach International, is back. The challenge invites people to take micro-actions to improve their lives.

- Kari Heistad, CEO of Culture Coach InternationalNORTH ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The annual free diversity resolutions micro challenge, offered by Culture Coach International, is back for January 2024. The challenge invites diversity champions to incorporate small micro-actions into their daily lives each week for the month of January.Micro-actions are small efforts that are woven into daily interactions. They are part of a trend within the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) space to empower individuals to create changes in their interactions in small but significant ways.The four topics featured in the 2024 micro challenge are: Being an Upstander, Excellence, Innovation, and Supporting Diversity Months.Previous challenge participants reported an overwhelmingly positive impact from their weeks of taking micro-actions:.“Getting input from each person on my team allowed us to explore new ideas”.“I found people valued being asked for their expertise”.“When I asked open-ended questions, I was able to check for understanding”For more information or to register for the program, which runs through January 29th, please visit:Join other diversity champions by using diversity resolutions to create positive change in 2024.Culture Coach International is a consulting, training and strategy company focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion. The company has two product lines of micro-learning: The Diversity Library and the DEI Medic which are innovative tools that can be understood and used in less than 15 minutes and they can be found at DEIBoxxCONTACT: Kari Heistad, CEO, Culture Coach International ... 617- 413-9937 CultureCoach

Kari Heistad

Culture Coach International

+1 617-413-9937

email us here