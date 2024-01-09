HYDRO BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES THE NEW QUATTRO-DB® BLU, AN AFFORDABLE, COMPLETE ULTRASONIC ALGAE REMEDIATION SYSTEM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new Quattro-DB® BLU system uses the world's only patented 360-degree multi frequency sonic pattern to control algae and reduce/eliminate biofilm.

PINEY FLATS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hydro Bioscience, an engineering and manufacturing company dedicated to chemical free algae and biofilm remediation technologies, announced today, the new Quattro-DB® BLU, a complete ultrasonic algae remediation system available for retail purchase. The new Quattro-DB® BLU system uses the world's only patented 360-degree multi frequency sonic pattern to control algae and reduce/eliminate biofilm in as little as 14 days, while helping to restore pH levels.The release of the Quattro-DB® BLU makes Hydro Bioscience eco-friendly algae management systems, much more accessible than ever before, arriving complete and priced for consumer/residential use, apart from their traditional solar powered lake management systems which are customized for each application and can become costly.The Quattro-DB® BLU has the same exceptional quality and powerful frequencies as the original Quattro-DB® and is boxed ready for use. The Quattro-DB® BLU system comes standard with a universal 85Vac to 264Vac (50/60Hz) power supply and 30 meters of cable so it can be connected right off the dock, fountain or in the pond, allowing maximum affordability for the everyday consumer. The AC power supply also comes with interchangeable adapters so the Quattro-DB® BLU system can be installed in most any application worldwide. The Quattro-DB® BLU is available through Puroxi Water Solutions, for more information about Puroxi, visit , or ....“Though our products are already priced well below our competitors, we wanted to create a complete system with an affordable price point, so the average homeowner or small business owner can have access to ultrasonic algae remediation without breaking the bank.” -Tony Trigiani, President Hydro BioscienceAs stewards of the environment, Hydro Bioscience is committed to providing chemical free, eco-friendly, solutions and through continued scientific research and product innovation, are committed to providing their valued customers with ever improving functionality, quality, and affordability. For more information about Hydro Bioscience ultrasonic algae management systems and intelligent water quality monitoring products, visit or ....

Amanda Graham

Hydro BioScience, LLC

+ 18885005011

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube