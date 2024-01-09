Adobe Population Health Moves Up To #5 In Arizona's Best Places To Work And Ranks #1 Best Healthcare Company In Arizona

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2023 Best Places to Work

The Phoenix Business Journal and BestCompaniesAZ Announced the 2023 Rankings

- Jayme AmbrosePHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adobe Population Health, an innovative care management company, announced that for the third year in a row, they have been named by Phoenix Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in the Valley. Adobe ranked at #5 rising once again from #10 in 2022 and #23 in 2021.Every year the Phoenix Business Journal honors 100 companies in various size categories including micro (10-24 employees), extra-small (25-49employees), small (50-99 employees), midsize (100-249 employees), large (250-999 employees) and extra-large (1,000 employees or more). Adobe Population Health ranked in the Mid-Size Companies category from a pool of 229 total nominations. The submission and judging process was handled through Quantum Workplace, which distributed surveys to all full-time and part- time employees of the nominated organizations.In addition, Adobe was also named the #1 Best Healthcare Company in Arizona by BestCompaniesAZ.“Our culture and mission to impact the lives we touch through Adobe Population Health is what sets us apart in the healthcare space,” said Jayme Ambrose, DNP, RN, CCM, chief executive officer of Adobe.“I'm so proud of how well we work together as a team for our members and what we've done for the people and communities we serve.”For more information or to schedule an interview with Jayme Ambrose, please contact Abby Davenport of the Punching Nun Group at ....About Adobe Population HealthSince 2018, Adobe Population Health (formerly Adobe Care & Wellness) has been an innovator providing whole-person, proactive care management services supporting more than 400,000 members nationally. Specializing in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans Adobe customizes programs by identifying at-risk members and intervening with a whole-person proactive care approach addressing social determinants first so that a member's health can become their top priority. Adobe is the only care management company in the U.S. leveraging a hybrid, integrated model offering preventative care that is successfully reducing emergency department visits and hospital readmits while increasing member retention and satisfaction. Adobe, changing how healthcare is delivered. For more information visit

Abby Davenport

Punching Nun Group

+1 479-877-5777

email us here