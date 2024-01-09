Dr. Karin Tamerius Unveils AI 'Angry Uncle Bot' To Cool Tempers As The 2024 Election Season Heats Up

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Angry Uncle Bot

ChatGPT Plus subscribers will soon be able to level up their dialogue with a gamified chatbot that teaches skills for productive and persuasive conversation.

- Dr. Karin TameriusOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Karin Tamerius, a political psychiatrist and creator of the original 'Angry Uncle Bot' featured in the New York Times, is excited to announce the release of the AI 'Angry Uncle Bot' , powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT-4. Scheduled to debut in the OpenAI GPT store this week, the innovative chatbot offers a unique, gamified approach to political discourse that promises to be a revolutionary tool in the fight against toxic polarization.Like its predecessor, the new bot teaches people across the political spectrum how to engage in more productive and persuasive discussions with people they disagree with. The bot features two main characters: 'Angry Uncle', a grumpy old man with opposing political views, and 'Dr. T', a helpful dialogue coach modeled on Dr. Tamerius. Through a mix of hands-on experimentation and explicit guidance, the user gradually learns what works and what doesn't to connect with Angry Uncle despite his initial hostility.“The AI Angry Uncle Bot teaches users that the secret to successful persuasion is forging a strong relationship, not debating, lecturing, or shaming,” Dr. Tamerius explains.“Bombarding Angry Uncle with facts and reason won't change his mind; it will only intensify his anger and resistance.”According to Dr. Tamerius,“The way to persuade Angry Uncle is to earn his trust. When he's calm and comfortable enough, your A.I. uncle (like your uncle in real life) will lower his defenses and become more open to your perspective. To encourage him to change his mind, ask open-ended questions, listen deeply, validate his experiences, and share your views with personal stories rather than arguments.”Where the original 2018 and 2019 'Angry Uncle' chatbots in the New York Times were technologically limited to a choose-your-own-adventure style interaction with highly structured choices, the new AI 'Angry Uncle' chatbot powered by OpenAI offers more than an amusing multiple-choice test. In the fully immersive experience, the user crafts their own responses, just like in real life-for better or worse. The user can even choose the difficulty of their conversation. Feeling unsure of your skills? Set the level to“annoying” Angry Uncle. Feeling more confident? Raise the difficulty to“mad.” And when you're ready for a real challenge, raise that bar all the way to“apoplectic” and prepare for Angry Uncle to blow his top.The AI 'Angry Uncle Bot' is initially available to anyone with access to ChatGPT Plus. Given the urgent need for these skills, Dr. Tamerius hopes to make the bot more widely available before the 2024 election.For additional information about the AI 'Angry Uncle Bot', or to request an interview with Dr. Karin Tamerius, please contact her at 415-254-1356.About Karin Tamerius:Dr. Karin Tamerius is a political psychiatrist and writer whose work focuses on teaching people how to converse more productively and persuasively about politics.

