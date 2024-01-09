Hilary Moore Hebert, Decorated Equestrian, Joining Human-Animal Alliance Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hilary Moore HebertWELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Human-Animal Alliance is welcoming Hilary Moore Hebert to their Board of Directors.The rapid growth and impact of this young nonprofit has exceeded expectations. After adding two additional Board members and a new full-time staff member in 2023, founder Jackie Ducci is thrilled to add Hebert to the team as The Human-Animal Alliance enters its third year.Hebert has competed through the Grand Prix level of dressage, earning her bronze, silver and gold medals from the United States Dressage Federation. Beyond competing herself, Hebert is a skilled trainer who has coached students to the highest levels of equestrian sport.A native of Massachusetts, Hebert worked for high-profile political campaigns and in newspaper editing before she combined her passions and became the senior editor of Dressage Today magazine. She also served on the boards of the Potomac Valley Dressage Association and The Dressage Foundation.Now based in Wellington, Florida, Hebert is excited for this opportunity and to help The Human-Animal Alliance broaden its reach within the Wellington community and beyond.“I am very excited to be working with The Human-Animal Alliance,” Hebert said.“As a professional equestrian, farm owner, journalist and horse trainer, it was such an easy decision to join the board. The relationship between people and animals is unique and irreplaceable, and I believe everyone deserves the opportunity to benefit from this bond.”Ducci is equally pleased to be joining forces with Hebert to kick off the new year.“Hilary brings a unique blend of public relations expertise and fundraising experience to the table that will be hugely beneficial to our organization,” Ducci said.“Combine that with her equestrian skills, philanthropic nature and deep love of animals, and I can't imagine anyone being a better fit for our board! We are very lucky to have her, and I look forward to us doing a lot of good together in 2024 and beyond.”This development comes on the heels of an extremely successful year for The Human-Animal Alliance. It 2023, the organization's first full calendar year in operation, it saw $230,000 in donations and, through grants to five partner organizations across the country, financed nearly 900 hours of animal-assisted therapy for bereaved children, young women recovering from severe trauma, and survivors of human trafficking. The H-AA also sponsored a mental health crisis response facility dog for a North Carolina fire department, who will bring comfort, healing and resilience to first responders and civilians in the wake of tragic and stressful events.Learn more about The Human-Animal Alliance.About The Human-Animal AllianceThe Human-Animal Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Based in Wellington, Florida, The H-AA is dedicated to bringing people and animals together, keeping them together, and advocating for the human-animal bond.

