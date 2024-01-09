Ranvir Sena Chief Murder Case: CBI Submit Case Diary, Other Documents In Arrah Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 9 (IANS) The CBI, probing the murder of Ranvir Sena chief Brahmeshwar Mukhiya, on Tuesday submitted the case diary of 168 pages and other related documents, totalling 500 pages, in a special court in Bihar's Arrah.

The CBI has already filed the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet in this case where 8 persons including former MLC Hulas Pandey, who is considered close to LJP-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan, have been named.

During filing of the supplementary charge sheet, the court had asked the CBI about the case diary and other related documents as it had not filed them.

Mukhiya, a native of Belaur village in Bhojpur district, had formed upper caste militia called Ranvir Sena and it was involved in number of massacres in Bhojpur and Jahanabad district between 1995 and 2000 as it took on the Maoist Communist Center (MCC), considered as a militia of lower caste people and scheduled caste people, in the region. Massacres like Laxmanpur Bathe, Senari, Bathani Tola and others happened due to supremacy war between Ranvir Sena and MCC at that time.

The Sena chief was gunned down by unidentified persons at Katita locality under Nawada police station in Arrah city when he stepped out from his house for a morning walk on June 1, 2012. Following his murder, his supporters went on rampage and damaged many properties in a 60 km distance between Arrah and Patna.

Initially, the case was investigated by Bihar Police and but transferred to the CBI on July 13, 2013. After 10 years of investigation, the CBI had filed the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet in December 2023.

