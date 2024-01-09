Set Up Ayurveda Institute In Bihar, RJD Leader Urges PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 10 (IANS) RJD MLA and former state Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open an ayurveda treatment institute in Bihar.

Singh, the son of RJD state President Jagadanand Singh, said that a large number of people from the state go to the AIIMS in Delhi for ayurvedic treatment.

"If such a facility is available in Bihar, the people will get the same treatment at home. So, I request the prime minister to open a similar ayurvedic institute in Bihar," he said, citing the history of Bihar and ayurveda.

