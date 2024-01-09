PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION OPENS REGISTRATION FOR 20TH ANNUAL PAT's RUN, PRESENTED BY TEKSYSTEMS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration opened today for the 20th Annual Pat's Run, the Pat Tillman Foundation's marquee fundraising event, presented by TEKsystems. Pat's Run, a 4.2-mile run / walk with a .42-mile Kids Run, will take place in-person and virtually on April 13, 2024.

The in-person race will take participants through the streets of Tempe, beginning and ending at Mountain America Stadium (formerly Sun Devil Stadium).

"Pat's legacy has inspired many, and we are proud to unite and empower remarkable service members, veterans, and military spouses who are making an impact in their communities and across the globe," said Marie Tillman Shenton, Chair & Co-Founder of the Pat Tillman Foundation. "You can share Pat's values and help support our nearly 900 Tillman Scholars by not just walking and running in your community but asking your friends and neighbors to join you, no matter where they live."

For one day only – Jan. 9 –

registration will cost $42 and incrementally increase starting Jan. 10. Funds raised benefit the Pat Tillman Foundation and the Tillman Scholars program.

All adult registrants for the 4.2-mile walk/run will receive a sport-tech race tee replicating an ASU football jersey and the second piece of a 3-part medal series featuring a silhouette of Pat. Kids' race participants will receive a special kid's sport-tech shirt and a kid's medallion. Special add-on items, including the annual Iconic Tee, will be available for purchase at registration checkout.

To learn more and register, please visit . If you are a member of the media who wishes to arrange an interview with a Tillman Scholar or Pat Tillman Foundation staff member regarding Pat's Run, please contact Michelle Martin at [email protected] .

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

The Pat Tillman Foundation identifies remarkable veterans and military spouses as the next generation of leaders and helps them scale their impact as they enter their next chapter of service beyond self through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit pattillmanfoundation.

SOURCE Pat Tillman Foundation