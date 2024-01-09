Burco Inc. Announces Top Tips For Replacing Broken Side View Mirrors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 15 Million Americans Suffer Broken Side View Mirrors Each Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burco Inc., America's only manufacturer of replacement side view mirror glass, announced today its tips for coping with broken mirrors. "Each year over 15 million side view mirrors are broken in North America," said Bill

Castleberry, President of Burco. "Crowded parking lots, city driving and tight garages mean that the typical driver may need to replace a side view mirror several times in their driving lives."

Tip #1 – Don't wait

It's unsafe to drive a vehicle with a cracked or broken side view mirror and it's illegal to do so in all 50 states. Even a small chip can grow into a major crack, or shatter at the worst possible moment. Continued Castleberry, "A fast and quality repair of these mirrors is important to restoring your vehicle to a roadworthy condition and to avoid potentially being ticketed and/or failing a state vehicle inspection."



Tip #2 – Consider glass only

"Typically, the side view mirror glass is the only component part needing replacement," said Castleberry. "If the mirror assembly is intact, you can replace the glass at a fraction of the cost of replacing the entire assembly."

Tip #3 – Save money and do it yourself

While car dealers, auto glass, repair and body shops are happy to replace your broken side view mirror glass, doing it yourself is a quick and easy option. "Oftentimes a DIY repair can be done in less than 15 minutes," said Castleberry.

Tip #4 – Make sure it's an exact match

Vehicle-specific side view mirror glass is available for replacement, so make sure your replacement glass is made to precisely match your vehicle's make and model.

Tip #5 – Avoid flimsy replacement mirror glass

"There are a lot of cheap, flimsy mirrors out there," commented Castleberry. "If they break when you install them or fall off, your savings will evaporate."

Tip #6 – Use Burco mirrors

Burco mirror replacements are expertly designed to enhance driver safety. Crafted for durability, they can withstand diverse weather conditions, ensuring clear visibility and reliability.

"Burco replacement mirrors are premium quality, easy to install and are engineered to be exact matches of the original mirror glass your vehicle came with," concluded Castleberry. "Plus, we stock replacement mirror glass for over 30,000 car, truck and heavy duty vehicle models, including ones for thousands of older, classic and rare vehicles."

Burco mirrors are available at national retailers such as AutoZone , O'Reilly , Advance

and Safelite , online auto parts sellers like Rock Auto , Parts Geek

and Mirror Glass Plus , and thousands of independent auto body, glass, repair and parts shops.

