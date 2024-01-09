Built In Honors Flieber In Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flieber Earns New York Best Startups to Work For on Built In's Best Places to Work List

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built In today announced that Flieber was honored in its 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Flieber earned a place on Best Startups to Work for in New York . The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.



"Being recognized once more by Built In as a leading workplace just reinforces how amazing our team is and the great culture that we have built together," says Fabricio Miranda , Co-Founder & CEO of Flieber. "The success of Flieber stems directly from our collaborative culture, strengthened each day by the commitment and diversity of thought of our team."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” says Maria Christopoulos Katris .“I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024.

ABOUT FLIEBER

Flieber is a supply-chain tech startup solving stockouts and overstock in global retail, a problem that generates over $1.8 trillion in annual losses. Growing eCommerce brands benefit of Flieber's multichannel inventory planning platform to accelerate profitable growth, by making faster, better decisions based on real-time sales and inventory data. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in New York, Flieber has raised $20M from GGV, Monashees, Cherubic, AME (Jerry Yang, founder of Yahoo!), Propel and other investors. To learn more about Flieber, visit

Contacts: Guilherme Alt (Chief of Staff), (650) 399-0405, ...