Columbia River Knife & Tool (CRKT) Launches 2024 Product Collection - The Brand's Biggest, Boldest Yet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Minnow

A remarkable array of products crafted in partnership with top designers, this launch demonstrates the brand's movement toward more premium product offerings.

TUALATIN, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Columbia River Knife & Tool (CRKT), a brand synonymous with innovation, craftsmanship, and intelligent design, today launched its 2024 product collection. A remarkable array of products crafted in partnership with the world's top designers, CRKT's 2024 line up continues to demonstrate the brand's movement toward more premium product offerings and to delivering knives and tools that instill confidence in users no matter the task at hand.“This is a milestone release for us as we celebrate thirty years in business this year and I think the 2024 collection is our best yet,” said Doug Flagg, VP of Marketing & Innovation for CRKT.“Consumers will notice a leveling up in our products' materials, fit and finish across the board, as well as some expanded partnerships and new designers; including some new US-made automatic knives manufactured with Hogue Knives and product introductions from esteemed knife makers including Darriel Caston and Pedro Buzetti.”CRKT 2024 product highlights appear below. The compete collection is now available to view on our website .Michaca TM Automatic ($300)Made in the USA, the MichacaTM is an automatic folding knife with a scale release lock designed by expert knifemaker Philip Booth. Crafted from ultra-premium materials, the drop point blade is made from best-in-class MagnaCut steel, while a G10 handle offers excellent grip-and sports Booth's signature stripe. A low-profile, deep carry pocket clip allows the knife to ride low and securely in the pocket.Available in two models, the MichacaTM is an automatic everyday carry with a dose of style. And the name? It's a portmanteau of Booth's hometown of Ithaca, Michigan.Minnow Automatic ($200)Another US-made auto, the Minnow is an everyday carry that's swift, sturdy, and - yes - small. The automatic button release deploys the blade with lightning speed, while the best-in-class MagnaCut steel offers incredible strength and edge retention. Fully opened, the compact profile measures just under 4.5 inches, with a small blade designed for legal carry in states like California. To top it off, the linen micarta handle gives it an elegant finish, making this one little fish that stands out from the shoal.HomefrontTM Compact ($200)A high-end version of the impressive original, Ken Onion's HomefrontTM Compact combines the distinguished look of a classic WWII knife with the fit and finish of a modern favorite. It has a shorter drop point blade made of premium S35VN steel and includes details like a traditional non-assisted flipper opening, sturdy liner lock and a lanyard hole for easy fob customization. Contrasted with the light G10 handle, the black blade in a DLC finish gives this everyday carry a look that commands attention.Forebear Slip Joint ($100)The Forebear, designed by Darriel Caston, is an everyday carry with a classic slip joint mechanism based on a pivotal, centuries-old design that remains popular to this day. Built to handle cutting tasks of all sizes, it features a two-blade design with larger and smaller Wharncliffe blades that open at opposite ends of the handle. Crafted from quality materials, the blades use 12C27 steel with a nail nick for easy opening and the handle is made of G10 for excellent all-weather grip.Padawan Frame Lock ($100)Pedro Buzetti's first knife design with CRKT, this capable folding knife was crafted for form and function, with a drop point blade made from 14C28N steel, and a handsome micarta overlay on the handle for improved grip. The frame lock was modified to keep the blade secure, and the clip lets the knife sit low in the pocket.Why the name Padawan? As an apprentice to renowned knifemaker Flavio Ikoma-known to some as the“Master”-Buzetti's role as“padawan” was the perfect inspiration to debut his first design. Available in two versions, the Padawan is a smooth opening flipper that can service you as you grow from student into teacher.MinimalXTM Frame Lock ($60)Designed by Darriel Caston of D Rocket Design, the MinimalXTM is an evolution of a knife originally made for SpaceX to commemorate a rocket launch. For exceptional edge retention, the blade is made from 12C27 steel and when deployed, it's secured by a sturdy frame lock integrated directly into the stainless-steel handle. The MinimalXTM features a simple, no-nonsense design with a hint of flair in the satin-finish blade that is inspired by Japanese katanas. It rides low and out of sight in a front pocket thanks to the deep-carry clip.Persian Assisted ($80)The Persian is a low-profile folding knife with subtle curves and a balanced design. Thanks to Assisted Opening, the D2 steel blade deploys in a flash, while the knife's upswept shape and pronounced belly gives it improved slicing capability. Crafted from quality materials, the glass-reinforced nylon handle allows for better grip, making the Persian easy to open and close in one hand. All in all, it's a sleek and durable carry for daily use that you'll be proud to have in your pocket.Bear ClawTM Fixed ($90)Over the years, the Bear ClawTM has become the go-to favorite among whitewater rafters, river guides, water sports enthusiasts, and emergency response personnel. River knife. Rescue knife. Whatever you call it, it's a compact, hawk-billed, fixed blade knife that gets the job done.For 2024, CRKT® is releasing three new Bear ClawTM models, two featuring a blunt tip that is safe for carrying around rafts and inflatables and feature blades lined with Veff SerrationsTM that deliver effortless cuts on ropes and straps. A third model features the same profile as the original, but boasts a new needle-sharp tip specifically designed for piercing tasks, making it useful on everyday outdoor excursions and as a personal safety tool.About CRKT®For thirty years now, CRKT® has been the industry's premier manufacturer of knives, tools, and lifestyle accessories, with a reputation for innovative design. CRKT® works with many of the world's top designers to deliver custom-inspired, purpose driven products to the marketplace.###

Michael May

Sinclair Communications

+1 307-690-6939

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube