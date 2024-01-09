Canary Technologies Named #1 Guest Experience Platform & Winner Of 8 Awards At 2024 Hoteltechawards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Canary Technologies is named #1 Guest Experience Platform and wins 8 awards at 2024 HotelTechAwards.

Canary's latest 8 awards further solidifies its position as the world's leading Guest Management Platform

- SJ Sawhney, Co-founder of Canary TechnologiesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES , January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Canary Technologies, which is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management Platform , won a sweeping eight 2024 HotelTechAwards. In addition to being recognized for a host of solutions, notably Canary was also recognized as the best all-in-one Guest Experience Platform. With Canary's combined solutions, hoteliers streamline operations, elevate the guest experience and boost revenue.Canary secured top spots for several of its leading hotel industry solutions: # 1 Guest Messaging Software, #1 Contactless Check-In, #1 Cyber Security & Fraud (Digital Authorizations), and #1 Digital Tipping Software. Canary was also recognized with awards as one of the Best Places to Work, and the Hotelier's Choice Award. The prestigious Hotelier's Choice Award was awarded to Canary for having the strongest customer relationships across all categories of the awards, determined by total verified customer reviews, geographic reach of reviews and overall review sentiment and ratings.The HotelTechAwards, which is presented by HotelTechReport (HTR), are the preeminent awards in the hospitality technology industry. Winners are chosen based on verified hotel customer reviews. Nearly a million hoteliers visited HTR during this year's awards period, contributing more than 25k+ new verified product reviews-making this the most competitive year in HotelTechAwards history.This is the fourth straight year that Canary has won HotelTechAwards. Canary's wins at the 2024 HotelTechAwards include:Best Guest Experience Platform (All-In-One Platform)Best Guest Messaging SoftwareBest Digital Tipping SoftwareBest Contactless Check-InBest Cyber Security & Fraud PreventionBest Upselling Software FinalistOverall Hotelier's Choice AwardOverall Best Places to Work"Our customers have spoken, and we are truly humbled to have received eight prestigious awards in this year's HotelTechAwards,” said SJ Sawhney, Co-founder of Canary Technologies.“It is incredibly encouraging to see our name as the #1-ranked Guest Experience Platform. This achievement underscores the increasing focus on guest experience within the hospitality industry, and Canary is thrilled to be at the forefront of this trend. Additionally, with hundreds of hotel tech companies out there, being named an Overall Best Place to Work is truly outstanding. We're grateful to our dedicated and hardworking team for making Canary such an incredible workplace."For more information, visit .About Canary TechnologiesCanary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management Platform. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 80 countries, including leading global brands, such as Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Marriott. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary's solutions help hotels eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary's Hotel Management Software includes Mobile Check-In/Checkout, Upsells, Guest Messaging, and Digital Tipping. Learn more at canarytechnologies.

