Kokomo Plaza: Unveiling Exciting Retail Spaces For Lease In A Strategic Joint Venture

Revitalizing Kokomo Plaza: Cre-Pro, LLC and Infinite Equity Capital, LLC Unveil Prime Retail Spaces for Lease

- Anna Carley, Counsel and Managing Director at Infinite Equity Capital, LLCKOKOMO, IN, USA , January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cre-Pro, LLC and Infinite Equity Capital , LLC proudly confirm their joint venture in acquiring Kokomo Plaza, situated at 513 S Reed Rd, Kokomo, IN 46901. This strategic collaboration signifies a remarkable achievement for both entities as they broaden their real estate investment portfolios, contributing to the ongoing growth and development of the Kokomo community.Kokomo Plaza, a well-established retail and commercial property, has been a cornerstone of the Kokomo business landscape for years. Renowned for its prime location, generous parking facilities, and diverse tenant mix, it stands as a valuable asset with untapped potential. Cre-Pro, LLC and Infinite Equity Capital, LLC are committed to revitalizing and enhancing this property, aiming to establish a dynamic and vibrant destination for residents and visitors alike.Anna Carley , Counsel and Managing Director of Acquisitions and Asset Management at Infinite Equity Capital, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition: "Kokomo Plaza aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in properties that have the potential to bring positive change to their communities. We look forward to working closely with Cre-Pro, LLC and the Kokomo community to create a space that reflects the vibrancy of this city."The property now presents exciting leasing opportunities, including:- a 1,000 square foot retail space ideal for businesses seeking a dynamic and versatile space; and- a 2,400 square foot retail space perfect for those looking for a larger footprint and increased visibility.Qualified tenants enjoy a rent-free initiation period and a Marketing Package that drives customer foot traffic.Kokomo, renowned as the "City of Firsts" due to its rich automotive heritage and history of technological discoveries, boasts a thriving economy. In 2018, the U.S. Department of Labor named the Kokomo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as the 3rd largest employment gain in the U.S. over the last 10 years. The proximity to major employers such as Chrysler, General Motors, Community Health, St. Vincent Hospital, Haynes International, Delphi, and Aptiv underscores the economic vitality of the region.The acquisition of Kokomo Plaza, coupled with its proximity to Kokomo Town Center, provides a unique opportunity for Cre-Pro, LLC and Infinite Equity Capital, LLC to contribute to the continued growth and development of Kokomo, supporting the city's reputation as an economic powerhouse. Kokomo Town Center, formerly known as Kokomo Mall, is an outdoor shopping mall situated in Kokomo, Indiana.About Cre-Pro, LLC: Cre-Pro, LLC is a leading real estate investment and development company committed to transforming commercial properties into vibrant, community-enhancing assets.For inquiries about leasing opportunities, partnerships, or further information about the Kokomo Plaza acquisition, please contact:

