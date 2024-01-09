Techmedics Celebrates 25 Years Of Trailblazing Excellence In Managed IT Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Techmedics Celebrates 25 Years in Business

Navigating Technology and Empowering Businesses - A 25 Year Journey

- Helen Moon, Co-Founder and PresidentPASADENA, CA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Techmedics , a premier B2B managed IT services provider known for their expertise in IT infrastructure technologies and cybersecurity, proudly celebrates 25 years of pioneering innovation, steadfast growth, and unwavering commitment to client success.Founded in Los Angeles in 1999, Techmedics has expanded its footprint to Denver and Dallas, emerging as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable and bespoke IT solutions. The company's journey has been characterized by relentless pursuit of excellence, a commitment to staying ahead in technology trends, and a dedication to providing unparalleled service to clients.Techmedics attributes its success to loyal partnerships with clients and collaborative relationships with industry-leading partners. The company expresses heartfelt gratitude to its valued clients, partners, and dedicated team members who have been instrumental in this incredible journey.25 Years, 3 Cities, a Nationwide ImpactWith strategic locations in Los Angeles, Denver and Dallas, Techmedics has created a nationwide impact, serving businesses in the architecture, entertainment, financial, manufacturing and SLED industries. The company's expansion has facilitated a deeper understanding of regional IT challenges, enabling Techmedics to deliver customized solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.Welcoming a New Chapter: Introducing Our Chief Revenue OfficerIn conjunction with its 25th anniversary celebration, Techmedics is thrilled to announce the addition of David DeCamillis as the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With an impressive track record in driving revenue growth and fostering strategic partnerships, DeCamillis brings a wealth of experience to Techmedics, positioning the company for continued success in the ever-evolving technology landscape.A Look Back, A Leap ForwardAs Techmedics commemorates this milestone, it reflects on a legacy of achievements, including industry recognitions, awards, certifications, and a proven track record of client success stories. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, service excellence, and fostering long-term partnerships."A quarter of a century ago, Techmedics was founded with a mission: to bring IT Service Management strategies from Fortune 100 Companies to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses. Today, we stand at the forefront of technology, with offices in California, Texas, and Colorado, ready to propel our clients to new heights of success," said CEO and co-founder James Moon.Helen Moon, Co-founder and President added, "As we embark on the next phase of our journey, we invite you to join us in celebrating 25 years of growth and triumph. This milestone wouldn't have been possible without our incredible clients, our dedicated team, and our valued partners. Here's to two and a half decades of learning, adapting, and thriving together. Thank you for being an integral part of our remarkable journey!"David DeCamillis, Chief Revenue Officer of Techmedics, said "We are proud to have served our clients for 25 years with the best-in-class managed IT and cyber security services. We are excited to continue our journey with our clients, helping them thrive and stay secure.”Join the CelebrationTechmedics invites clients, partners, and the community to join in the celebration of its 25th anniversary. Stay tuned for special events, promotions, and a series of reflections on the company's journey over the past quarter-century.Techmedics was founded in 1999 in Los Angeles by James and Helen Moon in the wake of the internet boom. Understanding that even small businesses need proactive IT support and an IT partner that they can truly rely on, Techmedics has managed to fill the gap for all sizes of businesses. The company was founded on the commitment to guide companies on the best management strategies for their IT department. Whatever the need, Techmedics' team of certified engineers can help support any IT infrastructure. Both founders come from backgrounds that support IT infrastructure for enterprise organizations.Having served over 400 prominent brands globally, including Kraft Foods, Sempra Energy, Sara Lee Bakeries, Nestle, Cesar Chavez Foundation, and The Jim Henson Company, Techmedics provides exceptional service, staying ahead of technology trends, and fostering lasting partnerships with clients and industry-leading partners.For more information and media coverage please visit , email ... or call 877-832-4180.

