New Conference For Content Creators Debuting In Pittsburgh March 2024

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- the cohort , Pittsburgh's only community for content creators, has announced its 2024 lineup of speakers and brands that will be featured at its first annual conference -“the platform .” The conference will take place on March 15, 2024 from 12:30pm-6:00pm at the newly built luxury event venue, Franklin on Penn, which will host the platform as its inaugural event.

“We are excited to announce the brands and panelists that will be featured at the premier of the platform,” said Sarah Weber, founder and chief strategy enthusiast of sweb marketing and the cohort.“We are attracting creators from across the country who are eager to learn and share their best practices with like-minded individuals. Our goal is for the platform to give content creators the opportunity to acquire skills that will help them thrive in the creator economy, and to learn from other creators and brands that have activated lasting partnerships and have generated successful content.”

Featuring panels of both successful influencers and brands looking to connect and understand the goals of each side, the creator panel will feature three content creators reflecting on their experience with brand partnerships, monetization, audience engagement and the pros and cons of working with brands. The panel will be moderated by Brooke Hyland (4M on Instagram), and panelists will include ​​creators Barbie Brignoni (365K on Instagram), Chloe Xandria (571K on Tik Tok), and Kati Nairn (250K on Instagram).

“We want to start setting the tone for a new norm where brands and creators are informed,” said Weber.“They understand the creator economy and can work together toward optimized relationships. If we can help create relationships between brands and creators that are built on trust, and that a creator knows their community, partnerships will yield better results and allow brands to prove to c-suite that the investment is worth it.”

The brand panel will include brands like Dick's Sporting Goods who will detail the qualities of influencers they look for, as well as the meaning of return on investment for them in the digital age. Additionally the brand panel will include Saheedat Abdul, a creator and marketing expert who has worked with Airbnb, Google, Neiman Marcus and many other global brands. Attendees will learn how brands and creators can work together through unique opportunities like product launches or user generated content.

“Content creation is more than just building an audience- it is about connecting with other influencers and brands.” said Alexander Reed, marketing strategist at sweb marketing and co-founder of the cohort.“Duolingo is breaking the mold, and we are thrilled to have Hitakshi as our keynote speaker to demonstrate how important it is to create community on both the brand and creator level. If brands don't manage creator relationships appropriately, creators looking to monetize through strategic brand relationships become frustrated and partnerships are not beneficial for either entity.”

The conference will feature Hitakshi Shah, US Marketing Associate at Duolingo, as a keynote speaker. As someone who leads influencer marketing efforts for Duolingo and a content creator herself, Shah has a fresh perspective on the role influencers play for brands and best practices when working with them.

“Fostering relationships with influencers is something at the core of Duolingo's social-first marketing strategy, so I'm excited to share more about our approach at the platform," said Shah.“As a creator, not only is it important to build your platform but effectively collaborating with brands is just as important and I'm looking forward to chatting with the creators who attend!”

The conference will also feature networking opportunities, a gifting suite offering samples from Pittsburgh-based brands as well as food from DiAnoia's Eatery, beer from Trace Brewing, and wine from Pittsburgh Winery. Tapping into the region's brands reflects the cohort's value of promoting local brands, just as they emphasize uplifting local creators.

Overall, the platform provides creators with a unique opportunity to gain valuable knowledge as well as learn practical tips and actionable advice from those who have achieved major success in the digital realm. For more information, please visit .

About the cohort

the cohort is the first and only community for content creators by content creators. Founded in March 2023 by Sarah Weber and Alexander Reed and powered by sweb marketing. The goal of the cohort is to develop creators, help refine their skills, build their audiences and provide them with brand connections that will help further their success. To learn more, please visit .

About the platform

Powered by Pittsburgh marketing agency, sweb marketing, the cohort has served to connect content creators with businesses to create authentic and lasting relationships since its launch in 2023. the cohort will use the platform as a conference to further its dual mission of empowering creators in the digital age and helping them make an impact on their community.

About sweb marketing

sweb marketing is all about strategic thinking for a digital age. sweb specializes in creating an authentic narrative through strategy work, design, website development and digital marketing. More information about the pittsburgh-based agency can be found at .



