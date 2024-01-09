Bellabrava Bexley Welcomes New Talent To Its Culinary Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rending of BellaBrava Bexley

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As BellaBrava Bexley prepares for its grand opening on January 10, 2024, in Land O' Lakes, the renowned restaurant is proud to announce the addition of exceptional talent to its team.Thomas Sanborn, President at 2BHospitality, emphasizes the crucial role of the team in defining the restaurant's identity. "The foundation of our business is our people. From the back of the house to the front, from server assistants to our managers - it's our people who make it happen," says Sanborn. "We extend a warm welcome to all our new hires and eagerly anticipate introducing them to our guests at our latest location in The Hub at Bexley."New Leadership: Tina Stormer Takes the Helm as General ManagerJoining BellaBrava Bexley as the General Manager is Tina Stormer, a seasoned professional with 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry. Stormer's journey from a team member to senior management, including 16 years at the Cheesecake Factory, showcases her dedication and expertise. She expresses excitement about the new restaurant opening in a new county and commends her team's efforts in assembling the best team for the new eatery.In addition to Stormer, the management team welcomes Michael Vickers, Dave Rathbun, and Ian Tull.Culinary Excellence: Jasmine Harris Joins as Executive ChefLeading the charge in crafting culinary delights is Executive Chef Jasmine Harris, bringing four years of expertise, most recently at Cooper's Hawk. While retaining the beloved menu options, Harris plans to introduce new feature items in collaboration with 2BHospitality's Culinary Director, Chef Joanne. Noteworthy among the enhancements is the introduction of brunch, available every Saturday and Sunday, promising to elevate the dining experience for patrons at BellaBrava Bexley.Supporting Harris in the kitchen are Sous Chefs AJ Tuttle and David Wissman.About 2BHospitality:Founded in 2005, 2BHospitality is the parent company of BellaBrava and Stillwaters Tavern. The Company's brands deliver New World Italian cuisine and Modern American Tavern fare in Tampa Bay. BellaBrava is currently located at 204 Beach Drive NE in Saint Petersburg, FL, and at 1015 Gramercy Lane, Tampa, FL. Stillwaters Tavern is located at 224 Beach Drive NE in Saint Petersburg, FL.For media inquiries, contact Thomas Sanborn at Thomas@2BHospitality.

