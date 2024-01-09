Mesothelioma Options Help Center Of California - The Steinberg Law Group Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Attorneys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent trades that encountered large quantities of asbestos include: power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is from 10 to 50 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2024 were exposed decades ago.California is home to some of the largest naturally-occurring asbestos deposits in the world. For much of the 20th century, mining operations took place throughout the state at or adjacent to asbestos deposits, which helps explain why California has the most asbestos-related deaths in the United States. California's large military presence has also drastically increased the number of Californians who were exposed to asbestos over the course of their lives.Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in California include, but are not limited to, Scattergood Generating Station, Haynes Generating Station, Carlsbad Powerhouse, Burlingame Waste Water Treatment Plant, Burbank Powerhouse, Valley Powerhouse, Benicia Water Treatment Plant, Belmont Pump Station, Moss Landing Power Plant, Contra Costa Power Plant, Sacramento Water Treatment Plant, Moore Dry Dock Company, Bethlehem Steel Shipyard, California Zonolite/W.R. Grace & Company, Alhambra Foundry Company, Ltd., American Pipe & Steel Company, BM Holt Company, C.F. Braun & Company, Valley Forge Company, Cal-Tuf Division, General Welding and Manufacturing Company, The Kern Trading and Oil Company, Wabash Oil Company, Western States Gasoline Company, International Extrusion Corporation, Jefferson Chemical Company, Kay Bruner Steel, Alameda High School, Castro Valley High School, Amador High School, Neal Don Elementary School, Chico State College, Albany High School, Sunnyville High School, Regnart School, Jollyman School, Collings School, Burbank High School, Westchester Elementary School, Concord High School, El Cerrito High School, Antioch High School, Benicia High School, Alhambra High School, Serramonte High School, Jefferson High School, Kennedy School, Belmont School, Carlmont High School, Silver Wing Elementary School, Mount Diablo Elementary School, Oak Grove School, Pine Hollow School, Pleasant Hill High School, Sun Terrace Elementary School, Westwood Elementary School, Anderson Elementary School, Emerson Elementary School, West Elementary School, Champion Building Products, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Simpson Paper Company, U.S. Plywood Corporation, Plant Asbestos Company, Western California Canners, Ball Corporation, Clayton Manufacturing, Graning Enameling Company, Gregg Iron Foundry, Envirogenics, Magnolia Petroleum Company, Sears, Roebuck & Company, Bay City Building Materials, Vulcan Forge, Monsanto Chemical Company, Aerospace Corporation, Aetna Sheet Metal, Inc., Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Amoco, Bechtel Corporation, Chemical Milling International Corporation, Abbot Laboratories, Becknel Welding, Coen Manufacturing Company, Guittard Chocolate Company, Harry Lee Plumbing & Heating, NRG Energy, Inc., Pioneer Aluminum, Inc., San Diego Gas & Electric Company, National Can Company, Safeco Insurance Company, Western Fibrous Glass Products, Phillips Petroleum Company, Tidewater Oil Company (Texaco), Lyon Oil Refinery, Avon Refinery, Associated Oil Refinery, Tosco Corporation, Soundcast Foundry Company, Aero Alloys, Associated Piping and Engineering, Battenfeld Grease & Oil Corporation, Charles E. Wardman Company, Compton Community College, Diablo Valley College, Continental Forge, Crager Industries, Folgers Coffee Company, General American Transportation Corporation, Keystone Fabricating Company, Lloyd A. Fry Products Company, McClatchie Manufacturing Company, Wayne Johnson Plumbing, Henkel Corporation, Arthur H, Shooter, Inc., 3M Company, Minnesota Mining Manufacturing Company, American Beet Sugar Company, United Chemical Company, Chino Valley Beet Sugar Company, Higgins Brick, Oxnard Construction Company, Chino State Prison, Martinez Refining Company, Exxon Company, Humble Oil, Kullman Salz and Company, Southwest Welding & Manufacturing, Union Oil Company of California, Southern California Gas Company, Southern Pacific Railroad, Valley Brass, Consolidated Insulation, Inc., Enterprise Roofing Service, Inc., Interlake Steel Corporation, Jay Forni, Inc., Owens Illinois, Inc., Hewlett Packard (HP), Information Storage Systems, Wright Manufacturing, Pacific Clay Products, Stewart Construction, Chevron Oil, Gordon Sand Company, H. Kramer and Company, Harmony Construction Company, North American Aviation (NAA), A. Teichert & Son, Inc., Hunt Foods and Industries, Inc., Yolo Construction Company, Sunkist Growers, Inc., Atomics International, Rocketdyne, Inc., California Portland Cement Company, Colton Cement, Crane Company, Crude Oil Reforming Corporation, Griffin Wheel Company, Hub City Laundry, Pacific Fruit Express Company, North American Aviation, Hughes Aircraft Company, Jelco, Dalmo Victor Plumbing, Notre Dame College, Notre Dame High School, Spring Valley Water Works, Baldwin Contracting Company, Chico Water Company, Diamond Match Company, Diamond National Corporation, Mathews Conveyor Company, Montgomery Wards, Western Gold Plumbing, Western Gear Corporation, Downey Glass, Emery Industries, Inc., National Screw, Pacific Kraft Company, Safeway Stores, Inc., Aerojet-General Corporation, American Cyanamid Company, General Brewing Company, Lucky Lager Brewing Company, Miller Brewery, Reichhold Chemicals, Inc. (RCI), Amax Carbon Products, Inc., Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC, Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO), Bakersfield Federal Courthouse, Bankline Oil Company, Belridge Oil Company, Big West of California, LLC, Carbon Products, Inc., Cascade Carbon, Coastal Petroleum Refinery Company, Continental Carbon Company, Deleco Corporation of California, Carson Oil, ConocoPhillips, Slakey Brothers, Deepwater Chemical, Valley Drywall Company, International Business Machines (IBM), Douglas Oil Company, E. & J. Gallo Winery, El Tejon Oil & Refining Company, Equilon Enterprises, LLC, Golden Bear Oil Specialties, Gundlach's Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Signal Oil & Gas Company, Smith-Mabry Company, Standard Oil Company, Sunland Refining Corporation, Texaco Oil, Hopper Machine Works, Independent Valley Energy Company, Isotherm Company, Inc., JM Covington Corporation, Herrick Hospital, Kern General Hospital, Kern Oil & Refining Company, Mobil Chemical Company, Mohawk Petroleum Company, Oilfield Construction Company, Pacific Light & Power, Inc., Joast Manufacturing Company, Philadelphia Quartz Company of California, Ltd., Pure Carbonic, Inc., Refuse Disposal Company, S.K.S. Die Casting, Thompson Die Casting Company, Sherwin-Williams, Sierra Sound Recording Studio, Spenger's Fish Grotto, Tenneco Heating Corporation, Thompson Pain Company, Truitt & White Lumber Company, Tuttle Manufacturing, Metals Disintegrating Company, Pacific Coast Incinerators, Peet Brothers Manufacturing Company, Pacific Southern Foundry, Inc., Palomar Refining Company, San Joaquin Light and Power Corporation, San Joaquin Refining Company, Inc., Shell Oil Company, Shell Chemical Company, Universal Oil Products Company, Allied Engineering Corporation, Best Foundry, Dietrick Construction, Bel Arbor Apartments, Belmont Hills Psychiatric Hospital, Encinal Terminals, Fletcher Oil, Food Machinery and Chemical Corporation (FMC), J.T. Thorpe, Inc., Johns-Manville, Martin-Marietta, Norris Industries, Post Transportation Company, William H. Hutchinson & Sons, The Harshaw Chemical Company, Baldwin Ehret Hill, Inc., Witco Chemical, Vega Airplane Production, Webber Aircraft, Wohl Construction, C.M. Millwork Company, Kiln Company, Log Angeles Turf Club, Methodist Hospital of Southern California, Santa Anita Consolidated, General Engineering & Drydock, Allied Chemical & Dye Corporation, Valley Nitrogen Producers, Inc., Worthington Pump & Machinery Corporation, Yuba Consolidated Industries, Inc., Quality Steel Corporation, Rohr, Inc., Westvaco Chemical, Southern California Edison Company, Matson Alameda Container Shipping, Owens Corning Fiberglas, Aerojet General Corporation, Elliott Development Company, Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E), Anaheim Citrus Products Company, Anaheim Plumbing, Anaheim Sugar Company, Armstrong International, Armstrong Container & Supply Corporation, California Paper and Board Mills, Catalina Builders, Continental Can Company, Viking Forge, Voco Nut Products Company, Xoma Laboratories, Western Kraft Company, UC Berkeley, UC Davis, Autonetics, Blaw-Knox Construction Equipment Corporation, Bob Leaverton Plumbing, California Chemicals Colors Corporation, California Juice Company, Ameron Company, Ammoniaco Corporation, Brea Chemical, Chicksan Company, Collier Carbon & Chemical, Gas Processors, Inc., Getty Oil, Mueller Company, Tretolite Corporation, Crystal Chemical Company, Inc., General Electric Company, (GE), Glidden-Durkee, L.W. Lefort Company, Inc., Melrose Abbey Memorial Park & Mortuary, Mutual Citrus Products Company, North American Rockwell, Orange County Linens, Orange County Steel Salvage, Inc., Pennwalt Corporation, Cherry Burrell Company, Envirotech Systems, Glesener-Marwedel, Inc., Robbins Chemical, Simonds Machinery Company, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Gem Enamel Products, Pacific Conveyor Company, Richfield Oil Manufacturing Company, Menasco Manufacturing, Mooreland Motor Truck Company, St. Helens Petroleum Corporation, Technibilt Corporation, Rietz Manufacturing Company, Diversified Metals, Star Finishing Company, Crown Zellerbach Corporation, Cryers Boat Yard, Dow Chemical Company, Dupont Chemical, Fiberboard Products, Inc., Vulcan Materials Company, Fulton Shipyard, Gaylord Containers, American Smelting & Refining, California & Hawaiian Sugar Company, Glass Containers Corporation, Kaiser Cement & Gypsum, Air Products Company, Walt Disney Productions, Flo Systems, Inc., General Controls Company, General Water Heater Corporation, Hagen Metal Products, Inc., B & B Plumbing Company, C.B. Hobbs, Elk Grove Winery, Sierra Valley Pipeline, Lockheed Aircraft Corporation, McKeon Canning Company, Inc., Air Reduction Company, Advanced Installation, Inc., Borden Chemical Company, Dominguez Chemical Company, Dominguez Estate Company, Dominguez Fertilizer Company, Joslyn Pacific Company, New York Ohio Chemical Corporation, Soule Steel, W.L. Dixon Company, Carnation Company, Hughes Tool Company, Standard Enameling Company, Voi-Shaw Manufacturing Company, Granite Hills Plumbing, Pathway Bellows, Inc., Vowles Processing, O'Keefe & Merritt Stove Company, Naugtuck Chemical, Pacific Tube Company, Pillsbury Mills, Inc., Western Stove, McDonnell Douglas, Trumbull Asphalt Company, W.P. Fuller Company, Eastman Kodak, Foremost Foods, Hexall Corporation, Western Air & Refrigeration, Inc., Carbassemo Products Company, Delco Battery, Humko Products, Knotts Berry Farm, National Biscuit Company (Nabisco), Paul Chemical Company, Aircraft Accessories Corporation, Aireon Manufacturing Corporation, Andrew Jurgens Company, Andrew Schroeder Heating, Angelus Block Company, Blackie's Blacksmith & Welding Shop, Bone Engineering Corporation, Burbank Canning Company, Twyman Engineering Company, Uddo Taormina Company, Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corporation, Pacific Telephone & Telegraph, Solano Electric Light and Gas Company, Stauffer Chemical, Thomas Construction Company, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Mirant Corporation, Southern Pacific Railroad, Stepan Company, Tesoro Refining & Marketing Company, Technical Porcelain Company, Holton Power Company, Simcal Chemical Company, Valley Nitrogen Corporation, U.S. Electrical Motors, Inc., U.S. Industrial Chemicals Company, Pacific Coast Borax Company, California Electric Power Company, United States Borax and Chemicals Corporation, Beverly Hills Hotel, Avocet Tungsten, Inc., California International Telephone Company, Union Carbide Corporation, U.S. Tungsten, U.S. Vanadium Corporation, Pacific Telegraph & Telephone, Alcan Aluminum, Cutter Laboratories, Industrial Forge Company, Plant Brothers Shipyard, United Engineering Company, Seatrain Alameda Container Shipping, Skippy Peanut Butter, Alta Bates Hospital, Berkeley Forge & Tool, California Farm Insurance Company, California Ink Company, California Packing Corporation, Claremont Hotel Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Data Documents, Inc., Del Monte Corporation, Desoto Chemical Company, Inc., Dalton Construction, Wenrick & Associates, Dreyer's Ice Cream, Durkee Famous Foods, Dyma Industries, E.H. Morrill Plumbing Company, Litton Industries, William Cryor & Son, Coalinga Asbestos Mine, Atlas Asbestos Company, Continental Baking Company, San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station, Occidental Oil Company, Alcan Metal Powders Company, South Bay Asbestos Area, Clear Creek Management Area, Industrial Waste Processing, Purity Oil Sales, Inc., and the King City Asbestos Company (KCAC).Known military sites with asbestos exposure in California include, but are not limited to, General Walker Naval Air Station, Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, Concord Naval Weapons Station, Alameda Naval Air Station, Alameda Naval Shipyard, Naval Air Station Moffett Field, Edwards Air Force Base, Mather Air Force Base, George Air Force Base, Travis Air Force Base, Castle Air Force Base, March Air Force Base, McClellan Air Force Base, Norton Air Force Base, San Francisco Bay Naval Shipyard (Mare Island and Hunter's Point) Long Beach Naval Shipyard (Terminal Island), El Centro Naval Barracks, Concord Naval Weapons Station, El Toro Marine Corps Air Station, Barstow Marine Corps Logistics Base, Naval Base San Diego (North Island Shipyard), Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base, Sacramento Army Depot, Sharpe Army Depot, Riverbank Army Ammunition Plant, Tracy Defense DepotFor the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit now.

