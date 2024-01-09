JARCO AGGREGATES COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF QUARRY AND MINING ASSETS IN FREER, TX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarco Aggregates of San Antonio announced today the acquisition of sand and gravel reserves as well as production assets in Freer, TX.

Jarco will expand the mining capacity of this location to over 1.2 mm tons/year of rock products.

Jarco CEO, Joe C. Regalado said "the Freer acquisition complements our Odem operations to allow us to deliver construction and proppant sand to the Corpus, Laredo and Rio Grande Valley markets.

Continued expansion in the Central and South Texas markets allows us to service a growing number of ReadyMix and Asphalt customers in these dynamic markets."

