NASA Astronaut Raja Chari And ISS National Lab To Lead Multiple Sessions At Consumer Electronics Show In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Space Station (ISS) is a technological marvel that enables innovation not possible on Earth. To showcase the orbiting platform's unique capabilities, the ISS National Laboratory® and NASA are spearheading multiple sessions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas-the world's largest and most influential gathering of technology companies and researchers. NASA astronaut Raja Chari will join the sessions to discuss his experiences living and working on the space station.

CES is an annual conference that brings together more than 100,000 in-person attendees. The event provides an exciting venue to network, collaborate, and discuss how the ISS National Lab facilitates access to the unique space environment so companies can accelerate their research and technology development (R&D) and drive innovations that separate them from the competition.

This year, NASA and the ISS National Lab are leading two sessions at CES, both taking place on Thursday, January 11, at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall W218 . Below highlights the sessions and panelists that are open to accredited media at the conference.

1:00-1:40 p.m. PDT

How Space Stations Accelerate Emerging Tech and AI

Moderator:

Patrick O'Neill, Public Affairs and Outreach Lead, ISS National Laboratory

Panelists:



Raja

Chari , Commander, NASA SpaceX Crew-3, NASA astronaut

Norm

Follett, Sr. Director, Global Technical Marketing/Space Technology Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Follett will discuss HPE's third iteration of the Spaceborne Computer , which is launching to the orbiting laboratory on Northrop Grumman's 20th Commercial Resupply Services (NG-20) mission in the coming weeks to further advance capabilities for near-real-time data analysis in space.

Nicole Wagner, CEO,

LambdaVision Wagner will discuss the retinal implant being developed by

LambdaVision, a growing startup, to restore vision in those with age-related macromolecular degeneration and retinal pigmentosa . The company is launching its ninth project to the orbiting laboratory on NG-20.

2:00-2:40 p.m. PDT

Preserving Our Beautiful Planet Through Space-Based Research

Moderator:

Patrick O'Neill, Public Affairs and Outreach Lead, ISS National Laboratory

Panelists:



Raja

Chari, Commander, NASA SpaceX Crew-3, NASA astronaut

Simon Hook, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Hook is the lead principal investigator for

ECOSTRESS , a remote sensing experiment in operation since 2018 that leverages the space station to provide detailed temperature and emissivity measurements of the surface of the Earth.

Diana

Klochkova, Chief Marketing Officer, Privateer Space

Klochkova will discuss the mission of Privateer Space , a burgeoning startup working to eliminate single-use satellites by building a space data sharing platform.

William

Stefanov, Branch Chief, Exploration Science Office, NASA's Johnson Space Center Stefanov will discuss his role as the ISS Program Scientist for Earth Observations, providing subject matter expertise in remote sensing to payload developers and program management.

Chari reported for duty to NASA in August 2017 and completed two years of training as an astronaut candidate. He then served as the director of the Joint Test Team for the NASA Commercial Crew Program. He also served as commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the space station, which launched on November 10, 2021, and

served as a flight engineer onboard the space station for 177 days in orbit.

During his time on station, Chari performed two spacewalks and helped in capturing and releasing three SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and two Cygnus cargo vehicles, while supporting a variety of experiments. Chari will have media availability the morning of January 11, 2024, prior to the sessions he is slated to participate in. Please contact [email protected] to coordinate a possible interview.

These sessions will showcase the diversity of R&D capable through access to the space station and how this research brings value to our planet and furthers humanity's footprint in low Earth orbit. For those attending the conference, please join these conversations to learn how conducting R&D in the space environment may be something for your company or organization to explore.

